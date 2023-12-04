Thar five-door SUV to XUV.e8 EV: Upcoming new Mahindra cars in India

Mahindra and Mahindra is gearing up for a busy 2024 with several new models lined up for launch in India. Besides SUVs, the carmaker also plans to introduce a new electric vehicle in the coming months. Overall, there are four new Mahindra cars expected to be introduced next year. One of the most anticipated models from the Mahindra stable is the five-door Thar SUV. The bigger and more spacious version of the iconic 4X4 SUV will take on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny when launched in India.

Here is a quick look at some of the upcoming Mahindra SUVs and EVs expected to launch in India soon.

Mahindra Five-door Thar:

The Thar SUV, one of the most popular off-road vehicles in India, was launched in its new avatar three years ago. Now positioned as a lifestyle SUV, besides being a capable go-anywhere car, the new Thar has helped Mahindra increase its sales over the past few years. However, there was one drawback that the carmaker plans to address in the upcoming version of the Thar SUV - its space inside. The new five-door Thar will not only offer more room for occupants, but will also enhance the road presence of the SUV. Spotted a number of times testing on Indian roads, the five-door Thar SUV will go up against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny. It is expected to be offered with both petrol and diesel powertrain like its three-door version.

Mahindra XUV300 facelift:

Besides the bigger Thar, Mahindra is also working on more facelift versions of its existing SUVs. The test unit of the XUV300 facelift SUV, rival to the likes of Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Hyundai Venue, has been seen testing ahead of its imminent launch. The new XUV300 is expected to borrow some of the design highlights from the XUV400, Mahindra's first electric SUV. The spy shots shared so far has revealed that it will come with a new set of LED headlights and LED tail lamps besides an updated rear bumper with reflectors similar to the XUV400. Mahindra is unlikely to make any changes under the hood of the XUV300 facelift SUV.

Mahindra XUV400 facelift:

Mahindra is also reportedly working on an improved version of the XUV400 electric SUV parallelly. The updated XUV400 was recently spotted for the first time testing ahead of its launch. The electric SUV competes with the likes of Tata Nexon EV in the electric four-wheeler segment, but has not been able to emulate the kind of success its key rival enjoys. According to spy shots, the XUV400 EV facelift is expected to come with certain cosmetic updates like redesigned LED headlight and DRL units and new alloy wheels. Mahindra is unlikely to add a bigger battery pack. However, it may offer slightly more range than it promises in its current avatar.

Mahindra XUV.e8 electric SUV:

Mahindra had showcased five upcoming electric SUVs during an event held in United Kingdom in August last year. To be launched under the Born Electric brand, first of these new generation electric vehicles will launch next year. The XUV.e8, which is touted to be the electric avatar of its XUV700 SUV, is expected to come with dual electric motor as well as all-wheel drive technology. Mahindra is likely to offer at least 60 kWh battery pack with the XUV.e8 EV besides adding features like level 2 ADAS, 5G connectivity among others.

