Mahindra Thar five-door to break cover soon: Key expectations

Since the arrival of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door in India, speculations and anticipations about the Mahindra Thar five-door have grown significantly. A couple of spyshots of the prototypes of the upcoming Mahindra Thar five-door have further fuelled the speculation about the SUV. Currently, available in a three-door version, the Mahindra Thar is a popular model for those who seek a lifestyle off-roader car.

With the launch of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny in India, the practicality of the model's five-door has been highlighted. At the same time, Mahindra Thar's three-door version started facing competition from Jimny. At this moment introduction of the five-door version of the SUV will give the Thar a shot in the arm. Also, it will boost the rivalry between Thar and Jimny.

Also Read : 5 reasons that make Maruti Suzuki Jimny a better bet than Mahindra Thar

Now, as Mahindra is working on the five-door version of its Thar SUV, here are the key expectations from this model.

Watch: Mahindra Thar 2020: Full Drive Review

Mahindra Thar five-door: Price

The Mahindra Thar three-door model is priced between ₹10.54 lakh and ₹16.77 lakh (ex-showroom). The upcoming Mahindra Thar five-door version is expected to be priced much higher. However, Mahindra would certainly try to keep its pricing competitive against the Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

Mahindra Thar five-door: Design

Mahindra Thar's five-door variant is expected to carry the same design philosophy as the three-door iteration of the SUV. The round headlamps, vertically slatted radiator grille, and chunky bumpers would be there. The only difference would be in terms of extended wheelbase owing to the addition of the new doors.

Mahindra Thar five-door: Cabin

The five-door version of Mahindra Thar would come with a similar interior as the three-door model. However, there will be more space on offer. In order to make the Thar more appealing, Mahindra may add more technology and features to the five-door version. It could come with an electric sunroof, as the spyshots suggest.

Watch: Mahindra Thar 2020: To buy or not to buy

Mahindra Thar five-door: Powertrain

Mahindra Thar's three-door version is available in three different engine options: 1.5-litre D117 CRDe diesel, 2.2-litre mHawk 130 CRDe diesel and 2.0-litre mStallion 150 TGDi petrol. The 1.5-litre diesel engine is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox and churns out 117 bhp of peak power and 300 Nm torque. The bigger diesel engine kicks out 130 bhp of power and 300 Nm torque, while the petrol motor is good to pump out 150 bhp of peak power and 320 Nm torque.

Both the 2.2-litre diesel engine and the petrol power mill are available with a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox options. The SUV is available in both RWD and 4WD options. The five-door iteration of the car is expected to come with the same engine and transmission options. However, Mahindra remains tight-lipped about the specifications of the upcoming SUV. Also, it is to be seen whether the car comes with only a 4WD drivetrain or both 4WD and RWD.

First Published Date: