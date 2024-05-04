Mahindra XUV700 Blaze Edition launched at 24.24 lakh. Check what's new

Mahindra has launched a new special edition of their popular SUV XUV700. It is called Blaze Edition and the prices start at ₹24.24 lakh ex-showroom. The Blaze Edition will be available only with front-wheel drive powertrain and 7-seater configurations, with options for Petrol AT and Diesel AT and MT. The 2024 Mahindra XUV700 Blaze Edition only comes with cosmetic changes and Mahindra has not made any mechanical changes to the SUV.

Mahindra XUV700 Blaze Edition is finished in a new matte Blaze Red colour with Napoli Black highlights. So, the roof, the outside rearview mirrors, the grille and the alloy wheels are blacked out. There are a few cosmetic changes to the interior as well. The cabin is now finished in black which gives a bit of a sporty appeal. Not only this butMahindra is offering red accents on the AC vents, and centre console and red stitching on the upholstery.

Apart from this, there are no changes to the XUV700 Blaze Edition. It continues to come with two engine options. There is a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. The petrol engine puts out 200 bhp and 380 Nm of peak torque whereas the diesel engine produces 184 bhp and up to 450 Nm. Gearbox options available on offer are a 6-speed manual unit and a 6-speed torque converter automatic unit. The SUV is currently priced between ₹13.99 lakh and ₹26.99 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced that it sold a total of 41,008 SUVs in the Indian market in April 2024, registering an 18 per cent year-on-year growth compared to the same month a year ago, when it sold 34,694 SUVs. This sales surge for the homegrown automobile giant comes at a time when the Indian passenger vehicle market is witnessing a maddening rush for SUVs, keeping pace with the global trend.

The automaker further said in a regulatory filing that it sold 41,542 units of passenger vehicles in the utility vehicle segment, which includes both domestic and export numbers. The automaker hopes to see this sales momentum to continue further in the coming months as well. For that, Mahindra is betting big on the newly launched XUV 3XO compact SUV, which comes as the smallest SUV from the homegrown brand in India.

