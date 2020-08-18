Storage Box Under Driver Seat, R Design Leather Steering Wheel,12.3 inch Display Urban Grid Decor Inlays Illuminated vanity mirror in sun visors, both sides Leather steering wheel with unideco inlay Leather gear level knob Automatically Died Inner Rear View Mirror Carpet kit, textile Front tread plates, plastic Interior illumination mid level Parking ticket holder Storage box under driver seat GloveBox Curry Hook Waste Bin With Net In Front Of Armrest

XC40 is the smallest SUV as well as the most affordable product on offer from Volvo in India. It is available in two diesel variants and a petrol variant. With safety features galore, striking looks and decent drive capabilities, the SUV is among Volvo's best-selling models in the country.