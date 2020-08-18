Electric Adjustable Seats
Front
Folding Table In The Rear
No
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Yes
Electronic Multi Tripmeter
Yes
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Additional Features
Storage Box Under Driver Seat, R Design Leather Steering Wheel,12.3 inch Display Urban Grid Decor Inlays Illuminated vanity mirror in sun visors, both sides Leather steering wheel with unideco inlay Leather gear level knob Automatically Died Inner Rear View Mirror Carpet kit, textile Front tread plates, plastic Interior illumination mid level Parking ticket holder Storage box under driver seat GloveBox Curry Hook Waste Bin With Net In Front Of Armrest
Outside Temperature Display
Yes
Pretensioners And Force Limiter Seatbelts
Yes
Passenger Side Rear View Mirror
Yes
Day Night Rear View Mirror
No
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
Yes
Advance Safety Features
roll stability control, on-coming lane mitigation ,radar-based collision mitigation braking with steering assist , Alarm with Interior movement sensor ,Inclination sensor for alarm ,standard ,Electrical child lock, rear side doors ,Central lock switch with diode in front doors , EBL, Flashing Brake Light and Hazard Warning ,Collision mitigation support, front ,Park Assist Pilot + Park Assist, front and rear ,Cut-Off Switch Passenger AirBag , Dynamic chassis
Isofix Child Seat Mounts
Yes
Follow Me Home Headlamps
No
Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
No
Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
Yes
Vehicle Stability Control System
Yes
Anti Lock Braking System
Yes
Adjustable Headlights
Yes
Tyre Type
Tubeless,Radial
Power Adjustable Exterior Rear View Mirror
Yes
Manually Adjustable Ext Rear View Mirror
No
Electric Folding Rear View Mirror
Yes
Outside Rear View Mirror Turn Indicators
Yes
Additional Features
Standard decor side windows Color coordinated rear view mirror covers Silver Skid Plates, Front and Rear
Accessory Power Outlet
Yes
One Touch Operating Power Window
Driver's Window
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Yes
Smart Access Card Entry
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Rear Seat Centre Arm Rest
Yes
Bottle Holder
Front & Rear Door
Central Console Armrest
Yes
Foldable Rear Seat
Bench Folding
Steering Wheel Gearshift Paddles
Yes
Memory Function Seats
Driver's Seat Only
Height Adjustable Front Seat Belts
No
Low Fuel Warning Light
Yes
Engine Start Stop Button
Yes
Remote Fuel Lid Opener
Yes
Automatic Climate Control
2 Zone