MG Gloster vs Volvo XC40

Gloster
MG Gloster
Super 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD
₹29.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
XC40
Volvo XC40
T4 R-Design
₹41.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0L SC20M Turbocharged I4Four-cylinder turbo-charged Petrol engine
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
375 Nm @ 1500 rpm300 Nm @ 1300 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
161 bhp @ 4000 rpm187 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1996 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Third Row AC
Blower, Vents on Roof-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
42
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on RoofVents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
34,82,78847,41,799
Ex-Showroom Price
29,98,00041,25,000
RTO
3,81,7804,18,830
Insurance
1,02,5081,97,469
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
74,8581,01,919
Hindustan Times
MG Gloster
null | Diesel | Manual,Automatic29.98 - 37.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Toyota Fortuner
2694.0 to 2755.0 | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic32.99 - 50.74 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Gloster vs Fortuner

