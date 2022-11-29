Hyundai Ioniq 5 to launch in India soon. Bookings open in December

Ioniq 5 electric crossover will be Hyundai Motor's second electric car in India after the Kona Electric SUV. Based on the Korean carmaker's new e-GMP or Electric Global Modular Platform, the Ioniq 5 will rival the likes of Kia EV6 and Volvo XC40 Recharge in India.

By: HT Auto Desk

| Updated on:

Follow us on: