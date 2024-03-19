Volvo opens booking for XC40 Recharge electric SUV with single motor

Volvo Car India has initiated booking for the XC40 Recharge electric SUV's Single variant. The new variant, which is offered with a single motor unlike the dual-motor setup in other variants, was launched in India earlier this month at a price of ₹54.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The bookings are open through Volvo's online platform where one can book the electric SUV for a token amount of ₹one lakh. The new variant of the XC40 Recharge will be assembled along with the standard version of the EV at the carmaker's Hosakote facility located in Bengaluru, capital of Karnataka.

The Single variant of the XC40 Recarge electric SUV is around ₹3 lakh more affordable than the standard version of the model. XC40 Recharge, the first electric car from the Swedish auto giant in India, is priced at ₹57.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The difference between the two versions is the electric motor that powers the SUV. Volvo says the XC40 Recharge Single can generate 238 hp of power and a peak torque of 420 Nm. It can also sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 7.3 seconds. Volvo has electronically-limited the top speed of the electric SUV to 180 kmph.

Compared to the dual-motor variant, the XC40 Recharge electric SUV is less powerful. The top variant of the electric SUV is capable of churning out 402 bhp of power and 660 Nm of peak torque. However, the driving range of the top-end version is up to 418 kms on a single charge, which is around 170 kms less than what the single motor variant offers. Volvo promises the XC40 Recharge Single to offer up to 592 kms of range based on ICAT testing result.

Volvo XC40 Recharge Single will come equipped with a 69 kWh battery pack. This is a smaller unit than the 78 kWh unit offered with the dual-motor variant of the electric SUV. The carmaker said the battery will come with a warranty of eight years or 1.60 lakh kms. Customers buying the XC40 Recharge Single will also get a 11 Kw wall box charger for home charging solution.

