MG Motor teases new electric car for India, announcement expected tomorrow

MG Motor is expected to announce the arrival of its third electric vehicle for India tomorrow (March 20). Ahead of an event to be held in Mumbai, the British-origin auto giant has teased its upcoming EV through its social media handles. MG Motor is all set to reveal its future India plans after recent collaboration with JSW Group. The partnership aims to bring in new electric cars to India, the first of which could be the Excelor electric car.

MG Motor shared a teaser video late on Monday with a post that read ‘Exciting news is on the horizon that will redefine our journey’. However, the post does not hint at any specific model name. The teaser video comes days after the carmaker trademarked the Excelor EV name in India. MG Motor is expected to announce the electric car during the event to be held tomorrow.

MG Motor is the second largest electric vehicle manufacturer in India after Tata Motors. It offers models like ZS EV and Comet EV as part of its electric vehicle lineup in the country. MG Motor had earlier confirmed it will launch more EVs in India within the next few years. In May last year, the carmaker revealed there will be five new models, mostly electric vehicles, heading India's way.

Very little is known about the Excelor EV as MG Motor has not shared much detail about it yet. However, it could be based on the same platform used by Comet EV. The carmaker had recently filed a design patent influenced by Baojun Yep EV. It is a three-door electric car sold in Chinese market.

In November last year, MG Motor's parent company SAIC tied up with Indian conglomerate JSW Group offering 35 per cent stake in the British-origin carmaker. For JSW Group, one of the leading business houses in India dealing in sectors like steel and cement besides others, this is the first foray into automotive business. The joint venture is aimed to MG Motor's future growth in India which not only includes manufacturing of new electric vehicles, but also improve EV infrastructure in the country.

