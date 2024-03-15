HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Mg Excelor Ev Nameplate Trademarked, Will Be Brand's 3rd Ev After Zs Ev & Comet

MG Excelor EV nameplate trademarked, will be brand's 3rd EV after ZS EV & Comet

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Mar 2024, 11:45 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • MG Excelor EV might launch later this year in the Indian market. However, as of now, nothing is confirmed.
MG Excelor EV
Image used for representational purposes only.
MG Excelor EV
Image used for representational purposes only.

MG Motor India currently has two electric vehicles in the Indian market. There is the Comet EV and the ZS EV. Now, it seems like the company is preparing to launch another EV in the Indian market as they have just filed a trademark for ‘Excelor EV’. As of now, no details of the electric vehicle have been revealed. In fact, filing a trademark does not mean that the launch of a new vehicle is confirmed.

However, MG did file a design patent last year for Baojun Yep which is a small electric SUV that shares its platform with the Comet EV. MG uses its Global Small Electric Vehicle platform (GSEV) for both vehicles. Baojun Yep Plus is a 5-door version of the Yep which gets a 3-door body style. There is a possibility that MG might call their version of Baojun Yep, the Excelor EV. However, we will have to wait for the brand's official announcement.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mg Comet Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG Comet EV
BatteryCapacity Icon17.3 kWh Range Icon230 km
₹ 6.99 - 8.58 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG ZS EV
BatteryCapacity Icon50.3 kWh Range Icon419 Km
₹ 21 - 24.18 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago EV
BatteryCapacity Icon24 kWh Range Icon 315 km
₹ 7.99 - 11.89 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Renault City K-ze (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Renault City K-ZE
BatteryCapacity Icon26.8kWh Range Icon271 Km
₹ 6 - 10 Lakhs
View Details
Mg 4 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG 4 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon64kWh Range Icon350 km
₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs
View Details
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

The brand recently updated the Comet EV with fast charging support. The new fast charging feature is available on the MG Comet EV’s new Excite FC and Exclusive FC variants. The Comet EV Excite FC is priced at 8.24 lakh, while the Exclusive FC trim is priced at 9.14 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. The new FC variants sit above the Executive, Excite and Exclusive variant nomenclature, which replaces the previous Push, Play and Pace.

Also Read : MG Hector SUV gets Shine Pro and Select Pro variants. Here's what's new

The new 7.4 kW AC fast charging option brings the charging time on the MG Comet to under 3.5 hours (0-100 per cent), as against 7 hours on a 3.3 kW AC charger. The range remains the same at 230 km on a single charge from the 17.3 kWh battery pack. The new fast-charging variants also get new features including rear disc brakes, electronic parking brake, ESC, hill-hold control, electrically foldable rearview mirrors finished in the body colour and a creep mode.

First Published Date: 15 Mar 2024, 10:53 AM IST
TAGS: Executive MG MG MG Motor India Excelor EV electric vehicles EV electric cars

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.