As MG Motor plans to launch new models, 5 cars we would like to see in India

MG Motor is preparing to introduce new models in India this year. The British-origin Chinese carmaker is expected to make announcements on its upcoming models during an event to be held in Mumbai next week on March 20. According to reports, there are at least two new models expected to be announced for India launch this year. These new models could also include a new electric car too. MG Motor has recently trademarked a new EV called Excelor in India.

MG Motor is currently one of the top carmakers in India with popular models like Hector SUV. Besides Hector, the carmaker offers other SUVs like Gloster and Astor in the Indian market. MG Motor is also the second largest EV maker in India after Tata Motors with the likes of ZS EV and Comet EV in its lineup.

In May last year, MG Motor had said it plans to launch five new models in India with focus on electric vehicles. Here are five MG Motor cars, sold in global markets, that we would like to see launch in India in coming days.

MG3

MG Motor's entry-level and smallest model on offer globally is the MG3 hatchback. The potential Maruti Baleno and Hyundai i20 rival was recently given a facelift as it made its debut at the Geneva Motor Show last month. The hatchback is offered with a petrol engine as well as hybrid powertrain which was introduced in February. Under the hood is a 1.5-litre four cylinder petrol engine that can generate 107 bhp of power and 142 Nm of peak torque. Equipped with a 1.83kWh battery, the overall output of the hatchback goes up to 194 bhp.

MG5 EV

According to reports, MG Motor is likely to announce the third electric car for India during the upcoming event. The new EV could be the MG5 which was showcased during the Auto Expo held in January last year. Equipped with a 52.5kWh battery pack, the MG5 EV is capable of offering more than 400 kms of range in a single charge. Last year, the electric vehicle achieved five star safety rating at the Green NCAP crash tests.

MG4 EV

MG4 electric car is one of the models showcased by the carmaker during the Auto Expo in January 2023. In terms of dimensions, the MG4 is almost similar to the ZS EV sold in India. The EV with a hatchback styling is offered with two size of batteries ranging between 51kWh and 64kWh capacity. MG says the electric car is capable of running 450 kms without the need to recharge.

MG Marvel R EV

Marvel R electric car was another model MG Motor displayed at the Auto Expo in 2023. The EV is much larger in size compared to MG4 standing at over 4.6 metres in length. The electric vehicle is powered by a larger 70 kWh battery pack which is paired to three electric motors for exhilarating performance. MG claims the Marvel R can generate 284 bhp of power and 665 Nm of peak torque. It is also capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in just under five seconds.

MG Cyberster

For those who want speed, style and a bit of bragging right, MG Motor has the right model for it. The Cyberster is a pure electric roadster that promises a 519 km range on a single charge. Equipped with a 77 kWh battery, the EV claims to offer up to 570 kms of range in a single charge. What is more thrilling is its ability to sprint 0-100 kmph in just 3.2 seconds. The EV made its debut at the Shanghai Auto Show last year as a potential rival to Tesla Roadster.

