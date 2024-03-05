New nomenclature for Volvo C40 & XC40 Recharge to arrive in India only next year

Volvo Cars recently updated the nomenclature on the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge, rebranding the models to ‘EX40’ and ‘EC40’ respectively. While the new brand names will roll out in global markets later this year, the same will not be seen in India until 2025. Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director - Volvo Cars India, confirmed the development in a recent interaction with the media.

Malhotra explained that the process for changing the name is longer and would require a rather lengthy process, making it possible only to do so when the new model year arrives around early 2025. This would make the upcoming calendar year an eventful one for the Swedish carmaker as it readies two new electric models for India as well.

The Volvo EX40 and Volvo EC40 will carry over the same mechanicals but could get feature updates for the new model year

The new 'E' moniker is now standard across Volvo's electric range right from the EX30 to the larger EX90, which are slated to arrive in India next year via the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route. The Volvo EX40 and EC40 follow the new nomenclature, which sees the Recharge suffix being completely dropped across the brand’s electric and plug-in hybrid models. Meanwhile, the Volvo XC40, still on sale globally, continues to use the same name denoting its ICE powertrain.

Volvo previously explained that the revised nomenclature aimed to simplify the lineup and make it easier for customers to understand which models are electric and which are hybrids. Apart from the new names, the Volvo EX40 and EC40 are likely to get subtle changes to the feature list for the upcoming model year. The company also rolled out a performance software pack for both models, which increases power output by 25 kW (33.5 bhp) for faster acceleration and a unique pedal mapping for quicker accelerator response to unlock the full 325 kW (436 bhp). It’ll be interesting to see if Volvo brings the Performance software pack to the models sold in India.

Volvo India says it is witnessing faster adoption of EVs in its range. The company sold 2,423 cars in India in 2023, of which 510 units were contributed by the XC40 Recharge, while the C40 Recharge added another 180 units. EV sales grew by 28 per cent year-on-year, while overall growth stood at 31 per cent annually. About 30-35 per cent were first-time luxury car buyers who purchased a Volvo electric car, revealed the company.

