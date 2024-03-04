Volvo introduces Accident Ahead Alert for global market. Here’s how it works

Volvo, renowned for its safety innovations in the automotive industry, has unveiled its latest feature – the Accident Ahead Alert. This system, while similar to Google Maps' functionality, offers a more seamless experience by integrating directly within the car.

Owners can activate the Accident Ahead Alert system by using the ‘connected safety’ option in the infotainment display to enable data sharing. If an a

Utilising real-time data from a traffic management center, the Accident Ahead Alert warns drivers about accidents occurring several hundred meters ahead of their location. The system will initially be available in all 40, 60, and 90 series Volvo models in Denmark built from the 2016 model year onwards. While it will become available on these same models in other European markets at a later date.

The system relies on Volvo Cars' cloud infrastructure, enabling vehicles to communicate with each other and share vital information about road conditions and hazards. By integrating more traffic data from partners in the European Data for Road Safety ecosystem, Volvo aims to enhance road safety across Europe.

Drivers can activate the Accident Ahead Alert using the 'connected safety' option in the infotainment display. If an accident is detected ahead, the hazard lights will flash, and drivers will receive notifications on the gauge cluster and head-up display.

Stine Bendsen, head, Danish Traffic Management Center at the Danish Road Directorate, highlighted the alert's role in providing drivers with more time to react, thereby reducing the risk of follow-up collisions and enhancing road safety.

Volvo's initiative extends beyond its own vehicles, as the company encourages national road authorities to share anonymous traffic accident data. This collaborative approach aims to make roads safer for all users.

Asa Haglund, head, Volvo Cars Safety Centre, stated that the Accident Ahead Alert will not only benefit Volvo drivers but also contributes to overall road safety.

