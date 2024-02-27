Volvo confirms launch of EX30, EX90 EVs in India in 2025

Swedish auto giant Volvo has confirmed that it will launch two more electric cars in India by 2025. Staying true to its commitment to go EV-only manufacturer, Volvo will drive in the EX30 and EX90 electric SUVs to India by next year. The launch of these two electric cars were confirmed by Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director at Volvo India, on Tuesday. Volvo currently offers two electric cars in India - the XC40 Recharge and the C40 Recharge electric SUVs.

Volvo has not shared the exact launch timeline of the EX30 and EX90 electric SUVs. The carmaker has not confirmed which of these two models will hit the Indian shores first. However, Malhotra said that both the EX30 and EX90 will be brought to India as completely knocked-down (CKD) units for sale.

Volvo EX90:

Volvo EX90 electric SUV comes as the brand's flagship EV, and it is based on the XC90 SUV. Unveiled back in November 2022, the electric SUV is powered by a dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain offering two power and torque output levels. The base model churns out 408 bhp of power and 770 Nm of torque, while the higher variant generates 517 bhp power and 910 Nm of torque. Both variants are capable of running at a top speed of 180 kmph.

Volvo EX90 also comes with a Lidar system that comprises eight cameras and 16 ultrasonic sensors around the car. These allow the car to detect small objects as far as 600 feet away anytime anywhere.

In terms of looks and features, the EX90 is offered with the carmaker's iconic Thor's Hammer LED headlights and a blanked-off grille like the XC40 Recharge. It also gets flush-fitting door handles, 22-inch alloy wheels, C-shaped split LED tail lamp.Volvo claims that the EX90 contains 15 per cent recycled steel, 25 per cent recycled aluminium, 48 kg of recycled plastics and bio-based materials. Inside, the electric SUV gets a 14.5-inch large, vertically-oriented touchscreen infotainment system powered by Google OS. The car gets 5G connectivity as standard, enabling over-the-air (OTA) updates.

Volvo EX30:

Volvo EX30 is the smallest electric car in the Swedish carmaker's lineup. Launched last year in global markets, the electric SUV is the quickest among all EVs in Volvo's lineup with ability to sprint 0-100 kmph in just 3.4 seconds. The EX30 comes with a closed grille and the Volvo logo at the front. The LED headlights have the signature Thor hammer shape, while at the rear, the taillights wrap around the tailgate as well as part of the C-pillar. The interior too has a very minimalist design. Dominating the cabin are two elements - the steering wheel which is flat at the top and bottom, and the central 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Volvo EX30 will be offered with two choices of battery pack. The basic version is with a single motor which can churn out 272 hp of power. It comes equipped with a 51 kWh battery that helps the electric SUV to offer 344 kms of range on a single charge. There is also an Extended Range version using the same motor, but has a larger 69 kWh battery pack. It promises to offer 480-km range. The top of the range Twin Motor Performance version comes with dual electric motor and generates 428 hp of power. It can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.4 seconds, faster than any Volvo ever. It can offer 460 kms of range on a single charge.

