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BMW iX1

₹66.9 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.5
223
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The BMW iX1 has entered the Indian market as the all-electric derivative of BMW’s compact luxury SUV lineup. Launched in India on 28th Sept 2023, the model represents the electric counterpart to the BMW X1 and forms part of the brand’s expanding electric vehicle portfolio in the country.

Positioned as an entry point into BMW’s electric SUV range, the iX1 combines the familiar design and practicality of the X1 with a fully electric powertrain. With 1 variants available and a selection of Storm Bay Metallic, Space Silver Metallic and Black Sapphire, the model targets buyers seeking a premium compact SUV that blends everyday usability with zero-emission mobility.

BMW iX1: Price

The BMW iX1 is priced between 66.9 Lakhs and 66.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom). This pricing positions the electric SUV within the entry-level luxury EV segment in India while maintaining parity with similarly sized premium electric crossovers.

BMW iX1: Launch Date

The BMW iX1 was officially launched in India on 28th Sept 2023. The model forms part of BMW’s broader electrification strategy, expanding the brand’s EV lineup in the Indian market.

BMW iX1: Variants & Colours

The BMW iX1 is available in 1 variants, including the xDrive30 M Sport and the xDrive30 M Sport. These variants provide customers with different feature configurations within the model range.

Customers can choose from a selection of Storm Bay Metallic, Space Silver Metallic and Black Sapphire, allowing buyers to personalise the exterior appearance according to their preferences.

BMW iX1: Range & Battery

The BMW iX1 is powered by a battery pack rated at 66.4 kWh, which enables the SUV to deliver a claimed driving range of 417 km on a single charge. The electric drivetrain supports fast charging capability, allowing the battery to be replenished to usable levels in approximately 6 Hours 20 Minutes, depending on the charging infrastructure used.

BMW iX1: Mileage

As a fully electric vehicle, the BMW iX1 does not have a conventional fuel efficiency rating. Instead, the vehicle’s operating efficiency is measured through its electric driving range, which is rated at 417 km under standard testing conditions.

BMW iX1: Specs & Features

The BMW iX1 features a technology-focused cabin layout centred around BMW’s curved display setup. This includes a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster paired with a 10.7-inch infotainment touchscreen integrated within a single curved panel.

The SUV also offers a range of convenience features such as wireless charging, voice control functionality and connected vehicle technology. These systems are designed to enhance everyday usability while maintaining the premium interior environment associated with BMW’s compact luxury SUVs.

In terms of practicality, the BMW iX1 provides a ground clearance suitable for varied driving conditions in India, along with a boot space of [boot_space], enabling the vehicle to accommodate luggage and daily cargo requirements. The SUV offers seating for up to five occupants within its cabin.

BMW iX1: Safety

Safety equipment on the BMW iX1 includes a range of active and passive safety systems intended to protect occupants and assist the driver during everyday driving scenarios. The model carries safety ratings of N/A and N/A, reflecting compliance with established safety testing standards.

BMW iX1: Offers & Deals

Details regarding official offers, financing schemes or introductory benefits for the BMW iX1 are typically announced by BMW dealerships and may vary depending on location and purchase period.

BMW iX1: Rivals

In the Indian market, the BMW iX1 competes with other compact luxury electric SUVs such as Mercedes-Benz EQA, Kia EV6, Tesla Model Y, Mercedes-Benz EQB, Volvo EX40, BYD Sealion 7, BMW iX1 LWB and Volvo EX30. These models form part of the growing premium EV segment and offer comparable electric mobility solutions for buyers in this category.

BMW iX1 Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    180 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    417 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    6.3 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    66.4 kWh
  • MaxMotorPerformance iconMax Motor Performance
    308 bhp, 494 Nm
View All iX1 SpecsView specs icon

BMW iX1 Videos

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  • Full Videos
BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase electric SUV: 5 big takeaways | #shorts #bmwindia #bmwix1lwb #ix1lwb #ix1
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BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase electric SUV: 5 big takeaways | #shorts #bmwindia #bmwix1lwb #ix1lwb #ix1

BMW iX1 Variants

BMW iX1 price starts at ₹ 66.9 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
iX1 xDrive30 M Sport
₹66.9 Lakhs*
66.4 kWh
417 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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BMW iX1 Latest Updates

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Four electric MPVs, the Kia Carens Clavis EV, BYD eMax 7, VinFast VF MPV 7, and MG M9, offer varying ranges, capacities, and prices in India.Read Full Story
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The article highlights various SUVs, including the Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Thar, Harrier, Kia Sonet, and Compass, emphasizing their features and capabilities for diverse driving needs.Read Full Story
Calendar icon12 Mar 2026
BMW's Neue Klasse i3 electric sedan begins winter testing in Sweden, set for design debut on March 18, 2024.Read Full Story
Calendar icon9 Mar 2026
The evolving EV market offers compact electric SUVs like Punch EV and ZS EV, perfect for first-time buyers.Read Full Story
Calendar icon19 Jan 2026
Germany launches a €3 billion subsidy program to boost electric car sales, targeting low- and middle-income families.Read Full Story

BMW iX1 Visual Comparison

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BMW iX1 comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)RANGECHARGING TIMEMAX MOTOR PERFORMANCECOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)RANGECHARGING TIMEMAX MOTOR PERFORMANCECOMPARISON
BMW iX1
BMW iX1 image
Rs. 66.9 LakhsOnwards
4.5223
SUV8------5.6 seconds417 km6.3 hours308 bhp, 494 Nm
Mercedes-Benz EQAMercedes-Benz EQA imageRs. 67.2 LakhsOnwards
51
SUV7-340 litres4463 mm2020 mm1608 mm 5.8 metres 8.6 seconds560 km7 Hours 15 Minutes188 bhp, 385 NmiX1VSEQA
Kia EV6Kia EV6 imageRs. 65.97 LakhsOnwards
4.5165
SUV8--4695 mm1890 mm1570 mm-5.3 seconds663 km-321 bhp, 605 NmiX1VSEV6
Tesla Model YTesla Model Y imageRs. 59.89 LakhsOnwards
4.31
SUV-169 mm447 L4790 mm1982 mm1624 mm--681 km--iX1VSModel Y
Mercedes-Benz EQBMercedes-Benz EQB imageRs. 72.2 LakhsOnwards-SUV7-465 litres4684 mm1834 mm1701 mm-6.2 seconds423 km6 Hours 45 Minutes288 bhp, 520 NmiX1VSEQB
Volvo EX40Volvo EX40 imageRs. 56.1 LakhsOnwards-SUV7-419 litres4440 mm1863 mm1647 mm-7.3 seconds475 km7 hours238 bhp, 420 NmiX1VSEX40

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BMW iX1 Images

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BMW iX1 Colours

BMW iX1 is available in the 3 Colours in India.

Storm Bay Metallic
Space Silver Metallic
Black Sapphire
Storm bay metallic

BMW iX1 Alternatives

Mercedes-Benz EQA

Mercedes-Benz EQA

67.2 Lakhs
iX1vsEQA
Kia EV6

Kia EV6

65.97 Lakhs
iX1vsEV6
Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y

59.89 - 61.99 Lakhs
iX1vsModel Y
Mercedes-Benz EQB

Mercedes-Benz EQB

72.2 - 78.9 Lakhs
iX1vsEQB
Volvo EX40

Volvo EX40

56.1 Lakhs
iX1vsEX40
BYD Sealion 7

BYD Sealion 7

49.4 - 54.9 Lakhs
iX1vsSealion 7

BMW iX1 User Reviews & Ratings

4.4Engine & Performance
4.4Features
4.7Safety
4.5Design
4.4Value For Money
4.5Comfort
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BMW iX1 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users value the spacious cabin and quiet ride but express dissatisfaction with high pricing, limited performance, and missing premium features, particularly for a luxury electric vehicle.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconSpacious and premium interior
  • check circle iconOutstanding tech design and features
  • check circle iconCabin quietness metrics are good
  • check circle iconReal range averages near 390km
  • check circle iconNice rear lounge area configuration for family comfort

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconHigh price for the features offered
  • warning iconUnderwhelming performance from single motor setup
  • warning iconLack of standard luxury features
  • warning iconTouchscreen interface can be distracting
  • warning iconRear seating floor profile is slightly high

User Reviews

Heavy battery limits boot utility
Unable to locate enough functional rationale for spending massive extra cash over standard petrol model variant. Performance remains basic and key features have been chopped.
By: Abhiman Das (Jun 15, 2026)
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High cost difference over ICE car
Small 18 inch alloy wheels look generic inside those large squared out arches. Takes away from premium electric SUV stance. Acceleration feels normal like standard mid-tier vehicles.
By: Nikhil Kumble (Jun 15, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Disappointing luxury spec checklist
For an expensive luxury electric car, the front wheel drive single motor feel is quite uninspiring. Competitors deliver much faster response profiles. Not built for driving enthusiasts.
By: Piyush Lodha (Jun 15, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Confusing screen aircon interface
Damper tuning is on stiffer thresholds. Highway tracking is smooth, but filtering around broken inner city roads causes noticeable side shake for back seat passengers.
By: Devendra Bisht (Jun 15, 2026)
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Raised floor harms sitting comfort
Clean dashboard architecture relies heavily on touch settings. Basic operations like changing blower speeds requires navigating menu tabs, which is distracting during city rush hours.
By: Tarun Agrawal (Jun 15, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Read all ReviewsRead Arrow

BMW iX1 Related News

The updated Hyundai Ioniq 5 and BMW iX1 LWB take different routes to premium electric mobility.
2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs BMW iX1 LWB: Price, features and specs compared
30 Apr 2026
BYD Sealion 7 has been launched in India as the fourth electric car from the Chinese EV manufacturer and it comes challenging rivals such as BMW iX1 LWB, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, Volvo EX40 etc.
BYD Sealion 7 vs BMW iX1 LWB: Chinese premium or German luxury, which is your best bet?
18 Feb 2025
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Feb 3: BMW iX1 LWB review, Nissan Magnite to get hybrid & CNG options, Renault plans dealership overhaul
4 Feb 2025
BMW iX1 LWB is being locally-assembled in India and this is what helps the Germans offer the SUV at a relatively attractive price point.
BMW iX1 LWB drive review: Is this the all-round luxury EV you have been yearning for?
3 Feb 2025
Looking similar to its sibling the long-wheelbase iX1 is powered by a single motor.
Newly launched BMW iX1 LWB is different from the standard electric SUV. Check what's new
24 Jan 2025
View all
 BMW iX1 Related News

BMW iX1 Specifications and Features

Max Power308.43 bhp
Battery Capacity66.4 kWh
Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque494 Nm
TransmissionAutomatic
Max Motor Performance308 bhp, 494 Nm
Range417 km
Charging Time6 Hours 20 Minutes
SunroofYes
Max Speed180 kmph
View all iX1 specs and features

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