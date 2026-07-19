The BMW iX1 has entered the Indian market as the all-electric derivative of BMW’s compact luxury SUV lineup. Launched in India on 28th Sept 2023, the model represents the electric counterpart to the BMW X1 and forms part of the brand’s expanding electric vehicle portfolio in the country.

Positioned as an entry point into BMW’s electric SUV range, the iX1 combines the familiar design and practicality of the X1 with a fully electric powertrain. With 1 variants available and a selection of Storm Bay Metallic, Space Silver Metallic and Black Sapphire, the model targets buyers seeking a premium compact SUV that blends everyday usability with zero-emission mobility.

BMW iX1: Price

The BMW iX1 is priced between 66.9 Lakhs and 66.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom). This pricing positions the electric SUV within the entry-level luxury EV segment in India while maintaining parity with similarly sized premium electric crossovers.

BMW iX1: Launch Date

The BMW iX1 was officially launched in India on 28th Sept 2023. The model forms part of BMW’s broader electrification strategy, expanding the brand’s EV lineup in the Indian market.

BMW iX1: Variants & Colours

The BMW iX1 is available in 1 variants, including the xDrive30 M Sport and the xDrive30 M Sport. These variants provide customers with different feature configurations within the model range.

Customers can choose from a selection of Storm Bay Metallic, Space Silver Metallic and Black Sapphire, allowing buyers to personalise the exterior appearance according to their preferences.

BMW iX1: Range & Battery

The BMW iX1 is powered by a battery pack rated at 66.4 kWh, which enables the SUV to deliver a claimed driving range of 417 km on a single charge. The electric drivetrain supports fast charging capability, allowing the battery to be replenished to usable levels in approximately 6 Hours 20 Minutes, depending on the charging infrastructure used.

BMW iX1: Mileage

As a fully electric vehicle, the BMW iX1 does not have a conventional fuel efficiency rating. Instead, the vehicle’s operating efficiency is measured through its electric driving range, which is rated at 417 km under standard testing conditions.

BMW iX1: Specs & Features

The BMW iX1 features a technology-focused cabin layout centred around BMW’s curved display setup. This includes a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster paired with a 10.7-inch infotainment touchscreen integrated within a single curved panel.

The SUV also offers a range of convenience features such as wireless charging, voice control functionality and connected vehicle technology. These systems are designed to enhance everyday usability while maintaining the premium interior environment associated with BMW’s compact luxury SUVs.

In terms of practicality, the BMW iX1 provides a ground clearance suitable for varied driving conditions in India, along with a boot space of [boot_space], enabling the vehicle to accommodate luggage and daily cargo requirements. The SUV offers seating for up to five occupants within its cabin.

BMW iX1: Safety

Safety equipment on the BMW iX1 includes a range of active and passive safety systems intended to protect occupants and assist the driver during everyday driving scenarios. The model carries safety ratings of N/A and N/A, reflecting compliance with established safety testing standards.

BMW iX1: Offers & Deals

Details regarding official offers, financing schemes or introductory benefits for the BMW iX1 are typically announced by BMW dealerships and may vary depending on location and purchase period.

BMW iX1: Rivals

In the Indian market, the BMW iX1 competes with other compact luxury electric SUVs such as Mercedes-Benz EQA, Kia EV6, Tesla Model Y, Mercedes-Benz EQB, Volvo EX40, BYD Sealion 7, BMW iX1 LWB and Volvo EX30. These models form part of the growing premium EV segment and offer comparable electric mobility solutions for buyers in this category.