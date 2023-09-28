BMW iX1 EV launched in India at 66.90 lakh, promises up to 440 km range

BMW has launched the iX1 electric SUV in India at a price of ₹66.90 lakh (ex-showroom). With the launch of the EV, the BMW X1 became the first model in the Indian luxury car market to offer petrol, diesel and electric powertrain options. The German luxury automobile giant has said in an official statement that the new iX1 will be sold in India as a completely built unit (CBU) and it is available for booking through the automaker's official website. Deliveries for the BMW iX1 will commence from October 2023.

The all-new BMW iX1 comes with the automaker's xDrive all-wheel drive technology and promises up to 440 km range on a single charge. Powered by the automaker's fifth-generation eDrive technology, the iX1 also promises instant acceleration of 0-100 kmph in 5.6 seconds. Powering the EV is a 66.4 kWh battery pack paired with dual electric motors, fitted to each axle and channelling power to all four wheels through an AWD. The electric luxury SUV claims to be capable of running at a top speed of 180 kmph. The electric powerplant onboard the iX1 churns out 308 bhp peak power and 494 Nm of maximum torque.

Watch: 2023 BMW iX1 electric SUV: First Look

The all-new BMW iX1 comes with fast charging technology. Using a 130 kW DC fast charger its battery pack can be topped up from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 20 minutes. BMW claims the battery pack can ensure a 120-kilometre range with 10 minutes charge using the fast charger. An 11 kW AC charger tops up the battery pack fully in about 6.3 hours.

The BMW iX1 comes with a standard two-year warranty for unlimited kilometres. Also, the battery pack is covered by an eight-year or up to 160,000 kilometres warranty.

The electric luxury SUV comes with a bold and muscular design, in line with BMW's contemporary styling philosophy. An almost square BMW kidney grille with a closed glossy black panel, and distinct ‘i’ identification make it different from the conventional fuel-powered X1. Other design elements include segment-first adaptive LED headlights, square wheel arches, 18-inch M light alloy wheels, a large surface diffuser at the back and L-shaped LED taillights. The BMW iX1 is available in Alpine White non-metallic paint and Space Silver, Black Sapphire and Storm Bay metallic colour options.

Inside the cabin, the choice of upholstery includes Veganza Perforated Mocha and Veganza Perforated Oyster. The first thing that catches attention inside the cabin is the fully digital BMW curved display. The automaker has used M Sport leather on the steering wheel, while the blue ring finisher logo also adds distinctiveness. It sports ambient lighting, dual-zone AC, a 12-speaker audio system, and multiple massage options for the front seats.

First Published Date: