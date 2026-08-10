M2GO X1 [2019-2024] Key Specs
- Speed50 kmph
- Range120 km
- Charging4.5 hrs
- Battery Capacity1.56 kWh
- Motor Power2.02 kW
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|M2GO X1 [2019-2024]
|Rs. 1.11 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|120 km
|-
|2.02 kW
|TVS iQube
|Rs. 1.15 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Scooters
|132 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|212 km
|4 Hours 18 Minutes
|4.4 kW
|X1 [2019-2024]VSiQube
|Bajaj Chetak
|Rs. 96,504Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|-
|-
|Alloy
|153 km
|3 Hours
|-
|X1 [2019-2024]VSChetak
|Ampere Magnus Neo
|Rs. 86,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|103 kg
|-
|-
|Steel
|85 km
|5 hrs
|-
|X1 [2019-2024]VSMagnus Neo
|Ather Energy Rizta
|Rs. 1.17 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Scooters
|125 kg
|-
|-
|-
|159 km
|6 Hours 30 Minutes
|4.3 kW
|X1 [2019-2024]VSRizta
|Ather Energy 450S
|Rs. 84,341Onwards
|22 Nm
|Scooters
|108 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|161 km
|5 Hours 30 Minutes
|5.4 kW
|X1 [2019-2024]VS450S
|Max Power
|2020 W
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Headlight
|Yes
|Range
|120 km
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|Max Speed
|50 kmph
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