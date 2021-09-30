Komaki XGT-X1 claims to be India's most affordable scooter. Check prices here

Komaki Electric Vehicles on Thursday announced that its Komaki XGT-X1 electric scooter, first launched in June of 2020, is the country's most affordable scooter with the model with Gel battery priced at under ₹45,000 while the one with Lithium ion battery sitting with a price tag of around ₹60,000.

Claiming that it has sold 25,000 of Komaki XGT-X1 so far, the company is underlining the affordability factor of the e-scooter while also playing up its style and performance credentials. The e-scooter offers a range of up to 120 kms per full charge in Eco mode and gets a synchronized braking system and sized-up BIS Wheels. It is further touted that the big seat is comfortable for two and that the trunk is big enough for most storage options.

Komaki XGT-X1 also makes use of something the company terms as iQ System which helps the dash display also be smart courtesy multiple sensors for self-diagnosis and wirelessly updatable features.

Much depends on the warranty offered on an electric vehicle and Komaki is offering a 2+1 (1 year service warranty) years in its lithium ion batteries and 1 year in lead acid battery.

Gunjan Malhotra, Director of Komaki Electric Division, is confident that the e-scooter will continue to find more takers, especially with fuel prices at the current record levels. “As always, we’ve focused on affordability while packing the vehicle with amazing features that are exclusive to Komaki Electric Vehicles," she said in a press statement issued by the company. “Given how the petrol prices and pollution levels are rising, I believe it’s about time we start switching to electric vehicles."