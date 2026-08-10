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KOMAKI Xone

₹35,999 - 59,000*
*Ex-showroom price
4.7
3
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Specs
Colours
Variants

Komaki Xone Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    60 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    50 - 150 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    1.54 - 2.2 kWh
View All Xone SpecsView specs icon

Komaki Xone Variants

Komaki Xone price starts at ₹ 35,999 and goes up to ₹ 59,000 (Ex-showroom). Komaki Xone comes in 5 variants. Komaki Xone's top variant is Ace.
5 Variants Available
Xone Graphene
₹35,999*
60 kmph
55 km
Xone Lithium Ion 1.5 kWh
₹45,999*
60 kmph
70 km
Xone Lithium Ion 1.75 kWh
₹49,999*
60 kmph
85 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Komaki Xone Latest Updates

Calendar icon7 May 2026
The Indian electric vehicle industry shows strong sales in FY 2027, led by Tata Motors and TVS.Read Full Story
Calendar icon16 Apr 2026
Several electric MPVs launched in India, featuring various battery options, power outputs, and price points, competing fiercely in the market.Read Full Story

Komaki Xone Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Xone.
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Komaki Xone comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Komaki Xone
Komaki Xone image
Rs. 35,999Onwards
4.73
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy150 km4-6 Hours-
Joy e-bike WolfJoy e-bike Wolf imageRs. 54,999Onwards
520
-Scooters81 kgDiscDiscAlloy90 km5 Hours1 kWXoneVSWolf
Ampere ReoAmpere Reo imageRs. 59,900Onwards-35 NmScooters71.4 kgDiscDrum-80 km5 Hours 30 Minutes250 WXoneVSReo
Ampere Reo Li PlusAmpere Reo Li Plus imageRs. 69,990Onwards
51
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy70 km6 Hours250 WXoneVSReo Li Plus
Ola Electric GigOla Electric Gig imageRs. 39,999Onwards
51
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy157 km5 Hours1500 WXoneVSGig
Ola Electric S1 ZOla Electric S1 Z imageRs. 59,999Onwards
4.32
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy75-146 km5 Hours3000 WXoneVSS1 Z
Joy e-bike GlobJoy e-bike Glob imageRs. 70,000Onwards--Scooters67 kgDiscDiscAlloy60 km4-5 Hours250 WXoneVSGlob

Komaki Xone Images

Komaki Xone Image 1
Komaki Xone Image 2
Komaki Xone Image 3
Komaki Xone Image 4
Komaki Xone Image 5
Komaki Xone Image 6

Komaki Xone Colours

Komaki Xone is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Black

Komaki Xone Alternatives

Joy e-bike Wolf

Joy e-bike Wolf

54,999 - 65,099
XonevsWolf
Ampere Reo

Ampere Reo

59,900 - 64,499
XonevsReo
Ampere Reo Li Plus

Ampere Reo Li Plus

69,990
XonevsReo Li Plus
Ola Electric Gig

Ola Electric Gig

39,999 - 49,999
XonevsGig
Ola Electric S1 Z

Ola Electric S1 Z

59,999 - 64,999
XonevsS1 Z
Hero Electric Flash

Hero Electric Flash

59,640
XonevsFlash

Komaki Xone User Reviews & Ratings

4.7Engine & Performance
4.7Features
4.7Safety
4.7Design
5Value For Money
4.7Comfort
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Komaki Xone User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users praise the Komaki Zone 4 scooter for its excellent performance, attractive design, and low maintenance costs, making it a budget-friendly option for daily use.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconVery good performance
  • check circle iconAttractive design
  • check circle iconLow maintenance cost
  • check circle iconBudget-friendly
  • check circle iconHighly compatible for school and daily use

User Reviews

Perfect scooty for student
I really like this scooty, and its style is very impressive. The design looks great, and I enjoy riding it. The service is also very good.
By: Adarsh Kumar (Jun 19, 2026)
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Komaki best scooter
The Komaki Zone 4 scooter is highly compatible for school and daily use. It's a top model, and I've personally used it?it's very good!
By: Shantu (Jun 2, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
very good performance and attractive design
It delivers very good performance and has an attractive design. The maintenance cost is quite low compared to others, and it's also a great option within budget.
By: sandeep shukla (Apr 6, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
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Komaki Xone Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity1.54-2.2 kWh
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
HeadlightLED
Range50-150 km
Charging Time4-6 Hours
Max Speed60 kmph
View all Xone specs and features

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