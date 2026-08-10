Komaki Xone Key Specs
- Speed60 kmph
- Range50 - 150 km
- Charging5 hrs
- Battery Capacity1.54 - 2.2 kWh
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|Komaki Xone
|Rs. 35,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|150 km
|4-6 Hours
|-
|Joy e-bike Wolf
|Rs. 54,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|81 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|90 km
|5 Hours
|1 kW
|XoneVSWolf
|Ampere Reo
|Rs. 59,900Onwards
|-
|35 Nm
|Scooters
|71.4 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|-
|80 km
|5 Hours 30 Minutes
|250 W
|XoneVSReo
|Ampere Reo Li Plus
|Rs. 69,990Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|70 km
|6 Hours
|250 W
|XoneVSReo Li Plus
|Ola Electric Gig
|Rs. 39,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|157 km
|5 Hours
|1500 W
|XoneVSGig
|Ola Electric S1 Z
|Rs. 59,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|75-146 km
|5 Hours
|3000 W
|XoneVSS1 Z
|Joy e-bike Glob
|Rs. 70,000Onwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|67 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|60 km
|4-5 Hours
|250 W
|XoneVSGlob
Komaki Xone is available in the 4 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users praise the Komaki Zone 4 scooter for its excellent performance, attractive design, and low maintenance costs, making it a budget-friendly option for daily use.
|Battery Capacity
|1.54-2.2 kWh
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|50-150 km
|Charging Time
|4-6 Hours
|Max Speed
|60 kmph
Popular Komaki Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
View all Popular Scooters