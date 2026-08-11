Komaki MX3 Key Specs
- Speed80 kmph
- Range85 - 100 km
- Charging4.5 hrs
- Battery Capacity2.17 kWh
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|Komaki MX3
|Rs. 1.15 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|Commuter Bikes
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|80-90 km
|4-5 Hours
|-
|PURE EV EcoDryft
|Rs. 1.19 LakhsOnwards
|-
|40 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|101 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|131-171 km
|3 Hours
|3 kW
|MX3VSEcoDryft
|PURE EV eTryst 350
|Rs. 1.5 LakhsOnwards
|60 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|120 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|111-171 km
|6 Hours
|4.0 kW
|MX3VSeTryst 350
|Revolt Motors RV1
|Rs. 99,999Onwards
|-
|Commuter Bikes
|110 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|160 km
|3.30 Hrs
|2800 W
|MX3VSRV1
|Revolt Motors RV BlazeX
|Rs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Commuter Bikes
|113 kg
|-
|Disc
|Alloy
|150 km
|3 Hours 30 Minutes
|4.1 kW
|MX3VSRV BlazeX
|GT Force Texa
|Rs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|Commuter Bikes
|120 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|120-130 km
|4-5 Hours
|-
|MX3VSTexa
|Atumobile Atum Vader
|Rs. 1.08 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Cafe Racer Bikes
|125 kg
|Drum
|Drum
|Spoke
|100 km
|4 Hours
|3000 W
|MX3VSAtum Vader
Komaki MX3 is available in the 3 Colours in India.
|Body Type
|Commuter Bikes
|Battery Capacity
|2.17 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Range
|85-100 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|4-5 hours
|Max Speed
|80 kmph
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