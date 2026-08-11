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KOMAKI MX3

₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Komaki MX3 Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    80 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    85 - 100 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    4.5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    2.17 kWh
View All MX3 SpecsView specs icon

Komaki MX3 Variants

Komaki MX3 price starts at ₹ 1.15 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
MX3 STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
80 kmph
80 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Komaki MX3 Latest Updates

Calendar icon27 Jul 2026
A social media movement, "E20 Janta Party," demands consumer choice between E20 ethanol-blended petrol and conventional fuel, gaining rapid support.Read Full Story
Calendar icon17 May 2026
Electric scooters like the TVS iQube and Ather Rizta prioritize comfort and practicality for daily urban commuting.Read Full Story

Komaki MX3 Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with MX3.
Komaki MX3
Revolt Motors RV1
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Komaki MX3 comparison with similar Bikes

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EV Travel Cost Calculator

Estimate how much you can save by switching to an Electric Vehicle. Calculate yours by using this tool.
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Komaki MX3 Images

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Komaki MX3 Colours

Komaki MX3 is available in the 3 Colours in India.

Garnet Red
Jet Black
Royal Blue
Garnet red

Komaki MX3 Alternatives

PURE EV EcoDryft

PURE EV EcoDryft

1.19 - 1.28 Lakhs
MX3vsEcoDryft
PURE EV eTryst 350

PURE EV eTryst 350

1.5 Lakhs
MX3vseTryst 350
Revolt Motors RV1

Revolt Motors RV1

99,999 - 1.05 Lakhs
MX3vsRV1
Revolt Motors RV BlazeX

Revolt Motors RV BlazeX

1.2 Lakhs
MX3vsRV BlazeX
GT Force Texa

GT Force Texa

1.2 Lakhs
MX3vsTexa
Oben Rorr EZ Sigma

Oben Rorr EZ Sigma

1.27 - 1.37 Lakhs
MX3vsRorr EZ Sigma

News

Bajaj will sell the Pulsar N160 in three colour schemes.
Bajaj Pulsar N160 S, N160 SS: What’s new with the updated 160 cc bikes?
11 Aug 2026
Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq teaser has been released.
Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq teased with updated interior; Debut on August 15
11 Aug 2026
The Tata Punch EV comes as an affordable take on the sub-four-metre electric SUV segment, while the Kia Syros EV is a more premium offering.
Tata Punch EV vs Kia Syros EV: Monthly EMI comparison
11 Aug 2026
The Indian auto industry retailed 25,91,138 units, marking a 25.89% YoY growth, clocking the strongest July performance.
Can Indian auto industry sustain retail momentum after record-breaking July sales?
11 Aug 2026
Nitin Gadkari seen in MG M9 electric luxury MPV
Nitin Gadkari seen in MG M9 electric luxury MPV
11 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Komaki MX3 Specifications and Features

Body TypeCommuter Bikes
Battery Capacity2.17 kWh
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mobile ConnectivityYes
Range85-100 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time4-5 hours
Max Speed80 kmph
View all MX3 specs and features

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