Komaki is offering nearly 19,000 cash discount for LY electric scooter

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Komaki has announced a ₹18,968 cash discount for its LY electric scooter. In an official release, the electric vehicle manufacturer stated that the Komaki LY is now available at a price tag of ₹78,000 (ex-showroom), down from its original pricing of ₹96,968 (ex-showroom). The EV maker further stated that this discount is available for a limited time. However, the brand didn't reveal the exact time frame of the discount's availability.

Komaki LY comes as a high-speed electric scooter meant for city commuting. The electric scooter is available in both single and dual-battery options. The single battery-equipped scooter can run up to 85 kilometres, while the dual-battery model can run up to 200 kilometre distance on a single charge, claims the manufacturer. Powered by removable batteries, the scooter can be fully charged in four hours and 55 minutes. The discount of nearly ₹19,000 is available for the single-battery model.

The Komaki LY electric scooter comes equipped with a TFT screen for the instrument cluster, which shows navigation details. There is a sound system onboard, which can be played through Bluetooth connectivity. It gets LED lights including the headlamp, turn indicators and taillights. Komaki LY comes available in colour options including Cherry Red, Metal Grey, and Jet Black.

Speaking about the discount, Gunjan Malhotra, director of Komaki Electric Division, said that the discount on the LY is a testament to the brand's commitment to making electric vehicles more affordable. "At Komaki, we are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of electric mobility while ensuring that our products are within reach for a broader audience. The discount on the LY model is a testament to our commitment to making electric vehicles more affordable and contributing to a sustainable and eco-friendly future," she added.

