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KOMAKI SE

₹59,999 - 1.1 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
5.0
2
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Variants

Komaki SE Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    60 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    70 - 200 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    4.5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    1.8 - 3.7 kWh
View All SE SpecsView specs icon

Komaki SE Variants

Komaki SE price starts at ₹ 59,999 and goes up to ₹ 1.1 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Komaki SE comes in 5 variants. Komaki SE's top variant is Max.
Filter variants by:
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Electric
Hub Motor
Automatic
5 Variants Available
SE X4
₹59,999*
65 km
SE LI
₹69,999*
100 km
SE Pro
₹89,999*
110 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Komaki SE Latest Updates

Calendar icon27 Jul 2026
Electric vehicles in India are set to grow, driven by two-wheelers and favorable economics, with urban areas leading penetration.Read Full Story
Calendar icon17 May 2026
The article reviews various electric scooters, highlighting their practicality, comfort, pricing, and performance for family and urban commuting.Read Full Story
Calendar icon19 Mar 2026
Rising crude oil prices lead EV manufacturers to offer discounts, boosting electric vehicle adoption and alternatives like ethanol blending.Read Full Story

Komaki SE Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with SE.
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Komaki SE comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Komaki SE
Komaki SE image
Rs. 59,999Onwards
52
-Scooters-DiscDrumAlloy200 km4-5 Hours-
Bajaj ChetakBajaj Chetak imageRs. 96,504Onwards
4.6149
-Scooters---Alloy153 km3 Hours-SEVSChetak
Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
4.621
-Scooters103 kg--Steel85 km5 hrs-SEVSMagnus Neo
PURE EV ETrance NeoPURE EV ETrance Neo imageRs. 79,699Onwards--Scooters86 kgDiscDrumAlloy131-171 km4 Hours2.2 kWSEVSETrance Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7GPURE EV Epluto 7G imageRs. 80,799Onwards-30 NmScooters76 kgDiscDrumAlloy111-151 km4 Hours2.2 kWSEVSEpluto 7G
PURE EV Epluto 7G MaxPURE EV Epluto 7G Max imageRs. 1.18 LakhsOnwards--Scooters-DiscDrumAlloy150-211 Km4-5 Hours2.2 kWSEVSEpluto 7G Max
Ampere ReoAmpere Reo imageRs. 59,900Onwards-35 NmScooters71.4 kgDiscDrum-80 km5 Hours 30 Minutes250 WSEVSReo

EV Travel Cost Calculator

Estimate how much you can save by switching to an Electric Vehicle. Calculate yours by using this tool.
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Komaki SE Images

Komaki SE Image 1
Komaki SE Image 2
Komaki SE Image 3
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Komaki SE Image 6

Komaki SE Colours

Komaki SE is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Garnet Red
Jet Black
Royal Blue
Pure Gold
Garnet red

Komaki SE Alternatives

Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
SEvsChetak
Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
SEvsMagnus Neo
PURE EV ETrance Neo

PURE EV ETrance Neo

79,699 - 1.06 Lakhs
SEvsETrance Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

1.18 Lakhs
SEvsEpluto 7G Max
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
SEvsEpluto 7G
TVS Orbiter

TVS Orbiter

88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
SEvsOrbiter

Komaki SE User Reviews & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
5Features
5Safety
5Design
5Value For Money
5Comfort
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Komaki SE User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users appreciate this electric scooter for its value for money, safety, and ease of use on city roads. It handles rough terrain well, making it a versatile option.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconValue for money
  • check circle iconSafe to ride
  • check circle iconHandles bumps well
  • check circle iconGreat for city commuting
  • check circle iconEasy for everyone to use

User Reviews

Value for money
Value for money. The large tyre size handles bumps well, making it suitable for rough roads. It's a great city bike and easy for everyone to use
By: Chetna (Aug 2, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
The look of this electric scooter is amazing
This electric scooter is a value for money electric scooter, it is also safe, if you get it then it is great, this electric scooter is also very good to drive
By: abhishek (Jun 29, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
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Komaki SE Related News

The latest offer brings savings of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>43,000 on the Komaki SE Dual electric scooter
Komaki announces festive offers on e-scooter range, free battery & charger on SE Dual
26 Oct 2023
The Komaki SE electric scooters now also come equipped with dual disc brake and new LED DRL design for a trendier look.
Upgraded Komaki SE electric scooters come with more range; priced from 96,968
21 Jun 2023
Hero MotoCorp's focus is shifting to rural demand, market-share gains in premium motorcycles and scooters, and its EV strategy.
Premium motorcycles, electric scooters fuel Hero MotoCorp's Q1 FY27 performance
11 Aug 2026
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
10 Aug 2026
Kia Syros EV HTX 51.4 kWh combines the longest claimed range with practical features aimed at everyday driving.
If I was buying the Kia Syros EV, this is the variant I would pick
10 Aug 2026
The 390 Duke uses a single-cylinder engine that is liquid cooled.
3 bikes I would buy if I was upgrading from KTM 390 Duke
10 Aug 2026
The updated Bajaj Pulsar 150 is arriving at select dealerships, featuring design changes, a new LED headlight, and Bluetooth connectivity. The launch is expected to happen soon.
Confirmed: New Pulsar 150 to get all these changes
10 Aug 2026
View all
 Komaki SE Related News

Komaki SE Specifications and Features

Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity1.8-3.7 kWh
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mobile ConnectivityBluetooth
Range70-200 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time4-5 Hours
Max Speed60 kmph
View all SE specs and features

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