Komaki SE Key Specs
- Speed60 kmph
- Range70 - 200 km
- Charging4.5 hrs
- Battery Capacity1.8 - 3.7 kWh
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|Komaki SE
|Rs. 59,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|200 km
|4-5 Hours
|-
|Bajaj Chetak
|Rs. 96,504Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|-
|-
|Alloy
|153 km
|3 Hours
|-
|SEVSChetak
|Ampere Magnus Neo
|Rs. 86,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|103 kg
|-
|-
|Steel
|85 km
|5 hrs
|-
|SEVSMagnus Neo
|PURE EV ETrance Neo
|Rs. 79,699Onwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|86 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|131-171 km
|4 Hours
|2.2 kW
|SEVSETrance Neo
|PURE EV Epluto 7G
|Rs. 80,799Onwards
|-
|30 Nm
|Scooters
|76 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|111-151 km
|4 Hours
|2.2 kW
|SEVSEpluto 7G
|PURE EV Epluto 7G Max
|Rs. 1.18 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|150-211 Km
|4-5 Hours
|2.2 kW
|SEVSEpluto 7G Max
|Ampere Reo
|Rs. 59,900Onwards
|-
|35 Nm
|Scooters
|71.4 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|-
|80 km
|5 Hours 30 Minutes
|250 W
|SEVSReo
Komaki SE is available in the 4 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users appreciate this electric scooter for its value for money, safety, and ease of use on city roads. It handles rough terrain well, making it a versatile option.
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Battery Capacity
|1.8-3.7 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Mobile Connectivity
|Bluetooth
|Range
|70-200 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|Max Speed
|60 kmph
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