HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Upgraded Komaki Se Electric Scooters Come With More Range; Priced From 96,968

Komaki updates SE electric scooter range with dual disc brake, more range

Electric vehicle manufacturer Komaki has launched upgraded versions of its SE electric scooter range with more mileage and advanced features. The range includes three models - Eco, Sport and Sport Performance Upgrade. The SE Eco scooter has been priced at 96,968, SE Sport has been priced at 1,29,938 while the SE Sport Performance Upgrade comes for 1,38,427 (all prices are ex-showroom).

By: HT Auto Desk
| Written By: Deepika Agrawal
| Updated on: 21 Jun 2023, 16:10 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Komaki SE electric scooters now also come equipped with dual disc brake and new LED DRL design for a trendier look.
The Komaki SE electric scooters now also come equipped with dual disc brake and new LED DRL design for a trendier look.

Komaki SE electric scooter range now comes with LiFePO4 smart batteries, which are app-based and are touted to be fire-resistant in order to enhance the safety quotient. These can be juiced up to 100% in just four to five hours.

Also Read : Updated Komaki TN 95 launched with new features, priced from 1.31 lakh

The scooters now also come equipped with dual disc brake and new LED DRL design for a trendier look. In terms of range, the Eco can now deliver 75-90 kilometres, the Sport comes with a range of 110- 140 kilometres while the SE Sport Performance Upgrade gives a per charge range between 150 and 180 kilometres.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Komaki Se (HT Auto photo)
Komaki Se
₹96,000**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Okinawa Praisepro (HT Auto photo)
Okinawa Praisepro
₹ 76.85 - 1.28 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tvs Raider (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Raider
₹ 77,500 - 86,437**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda Shine (HT Auto photo)
Honda Shine
₹ 78,687 - 83,800**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda Xblade (HT Auto photo)
Honda Xblade
₹ 78.8 - 1.21 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda Activa 125 (HT Auto photo)
Honda Activa 125
₹ 78,920 - 88,093**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The Komaki SE range comes with features such as LED front winkers, 3000 Watt hub motor, 50 AMP controller, parking assist, cruise control, and reverse assist. Other features on board include a TFT screen with on-board navigation, sound system, on-the-move calling options, and ready-to-ride features.

These scooters come with three gear modes – Eco, Sport and Turbo. These get a boot space of 20-litres. Some of the advanced features on these scooters include key fob keyless entry and control as well as anti-skid technology.

The speed limit of SE Eco has been kept at 55 to 60 kilometres while the SE Sport and SE Sport Performance Upgrade’s speed limits have been kept at 75 to 80 kilometres. “The new Komaki SE is the best ride for both city sprint and grand touring in style," said Gunjan Malhotra, Director, Komaki Electric Division.

First Published Date: 21 Jun 2023, 16:10 PM IST
TAGS: Komaki SE Komaki electric scooter electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
19% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 324 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
69% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
8% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 345 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city