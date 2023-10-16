Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew bikesPURE EV bikesPURE EV Epluto 7G Max
1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
View all Images
6/10

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max starting price is Rs. 1,14,999 in India. PURE EV Epluto 7G Max is available in 1 variant and
1.15 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max Key Specs
Battery Capacity2.5 KWh
Max Speed60 Kmph
Range150-201 Km
Charging time4-5 Hrs
View all Epluto 7G Max specs and features

About PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

Latest Update

  • Go limitless with the new PURE ePluto 7G MAX
  • Pure EV launches ePluto 7G Max electric scooter at ₹1.15 lakh, promises 201 km range

    • The PURE EV Epluto 7G Max is an electric scooter designed to address your daily commute challenges. With a price starting at 1.15 Lakhs, it's a cost-effective solution that delivers a range of 150-201 km on a single charge. Price:

    • Ex-Showroom Price: Starting at 1.15 Lakhs
    Specs and Features: ...Read More

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max Alternatives

    Bounce Infinity E1

    Bounce Infinity E1

    93,386 - 1.05 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Epluto 7G Ma... vs E1
    Komaki MX3

    Komaki MX3

    95,000 Onwards
    Check latest Offers
    Epluto 7G Ma... vs MX3
    Okaya EV Faast F2B

    Okaya EV Faast F2B

    94,999 Onwards
    Check latest Offers
    Epluto 7G Ma... vs Faast F2B
    Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus

    Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus

    92,000 Onwards
    Check latest Offers
    Epluto 7G Ma... vs Glyde Plus
    M2GO X1

    M2GO X1

    94,500
    Check latest Offers
    Epluto 7G Ma... vs X1

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max Variants & Price

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max price starts at ₹ 1.15 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ null null (Ex-showroom). PURE EV Epluto 7G Max comes in 1 variants. PURE EV Epluto 7G Max top variant price is ₹ 1.15 Lakhs.

    STD
    1.15 Lakhs*
    60 Kmph
    150-201 Km
    Get On Road Price
    Check latest Offers
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Embrace the Future: Discover the Power of Electric Vehicles!
    Know more

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max Specifications and Features

    Body TypeElectric Bikes
    Battery Capacity2.5 kWh
    Charging Point4-5 Hrs
    Range150-201 Km
    HeadlightLED
    Charging Time4-5 Hrs
    View all Epluto 7G Max specs and features

    Explore your vehicle

    Popular PURE EV Bikes

    • Popular
      View all  PURE EV Bikes

      PURE EV Epluto 7G Max News

      Whether you are looking for a scooter to run daily errands or take you on a long adventure ride, the new PURE ePluto 7G MAX is just the ride for you!
      Go limitless with the new PURE ePluto 7G MAX
      16 Oct 2023
      Bookings for the ePluto 7G Max are already open across India.
      Pure EV launches ePluto 7G Max electric scooter at 1.15 lakh, promises 201 km range
      5 Oct 2023
      The Pure EV ePluto 7G Pro promises a range between 100-150 km on a single charge
      Pure EV ePluto 7G Pro electric scooter launched in India, priced at 94,999
      11 May 2023
      Pure EV ecoDryft offers a riding range between 85 km 130 km on a single charge.
      This is the most affordable electric motorcycle in India, priced at 99,999
      31 Jan 2023
      Pure EV ecoDryft will launch in January 2023. It is the new flagship product for the manufacturer.
      This upcoming electric motorcycle from Pure EV has a range of 135 km
      15 Dec 2022
      View all
       PURE EV Epluto 7G Max News

      Videos

      The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
      2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
      17 Sept 2023
      TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
      TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
      24 Aug 2023
      Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
      Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
      15 Jul 2023
      How To Bump Start A Motorcycle
      How To Bump Start A Motorcycle | All Things Auto
      12 Jul 2023
      Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
      Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
      11 Jul 2023
      View all
       

      Latest Bikes in India 2023

      Flycon T3

      Flycon T3

      89,999 - 1.15 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Flycon Empire

      Flycon Empire

      79,900
      Check latest offers
      Flycon Grove

      Flycon Grove

      74,629 - 80,957
      Check latest offers
      Okaya EV Motofaast

      Okaya EV Motofaast

      1.37 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Flycon Bright

      Flycon Bright

      80,000
      Check latest offers

      Popular Bikes in India 2023

      PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

      PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

      1.15 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Yamaha MT-15

      Yamaha MT-15

      1.4 - 1.41 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Hero Splendor Plus

      Hero Splendor Plus

      60,310 - 67,405
      Check latest offers
      Yamaha R15 V4

      Yamaha R15 V4

      1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Royal Enfield Classic 350

      Royal Enfield Classic 350

      1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs
      Check latest offers

      Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

      Suzuki GSX S750

      Suzuki GSX S750

      7.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Moto Guzzi V9

      Moto Guzzi V9

      14 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      CFMoto 300SR

      CFMoto 300SR

      2.49 - 3 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Honda Activa 7G

      Honda Activa 7G

      80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
      Check details
      Indian Scout Bobber

      Indian Scout Bobber

      13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Yamaha YZF R1

      Yamaha YZF R1

      20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details