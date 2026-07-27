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PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

₹1.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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PURE EV Epluto 7G Max Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    72 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    150 - 211 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    4.5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    3.5 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    2.2 kW
View All Epluto 7G Max SpecsView specs icon

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max Variants

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max price starts at ₹ 1.18 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Epluto 7G Max STD
₹1.18 Lakhs*
72 Kmph
150 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max Latest Updates

Calendar icon27 Jul 2026
India's electric vehicle market is set for growth, driven by two-wheelers, urban consumers, and government support, with EV penetration projected to increase significantly by FY27.Read Full Story
Calendar icon17 May 2026
Uno Minda will invest ₹550 crore in Maharashtra to establish a plant for electric and hybrid vehicle powertrains.Read Full Story
Calendar icon27 Feb 2026
Delhi-NCR carmakers face a meeting over a mandate requiring half of new car sales to be electric within three years.Read Full Story

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max Visual Comparison

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PURE EV Epluto 7G Max comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max image
Rs. 1.18 LakhsOnwards--Scooters-DiscDrumAlloy150-211 Km4-5 Hours2.2 kW
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Bajaj ChetakBajaj Chetak imageRs. 96,504Onwards
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Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
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-Scooters103 kg--Steel85 km5 hrs-Epluto 7G MaxVSMagnus Neo
Ather Energy 450XAther Energy 450X imageRs. 1.55 LakhsOnwards
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Ather Energy 450SAther Energy 450S imageRs. 84,341Onwards
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22 NmScooters108 kgDiscDiscAlloy161 km5 Hours 30 Minutes5.4 kWEpluto 7G MaxVS450S

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PURE EV Epluto 7G Max Images

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PURE EV Epluto 7G Max Colours

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Red
Gray
Red

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max Alternatives

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

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96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
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Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
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Ather Energy 450X

Ather Energy 450X

1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs
Epluto 7G Maxvs450X
Ather Energy 450S

Ather Energy 450S

84,341 - 1.53 Lakhs
Epluto 7G Maxvs450S
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

1.17 - 1.8 Lakhs
Epluto 7G MaxvsRizta

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 PURE EV Epluto 7G Max Related News

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max Specifications and Features

Max Power2.2 kW
Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity3.5 kWh
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mobile ConnectivityYes
Range150-211 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time4-5 Hours
Max Speed72 kmph
View all Epluto 7G Max specs and features

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