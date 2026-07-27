PURE EV Epluto 7G Max Key Specs
- Speed72 kmph
- Range150 - 211 km
- Charging4.5 hrs
- Battery Capacity3.5 kWh
- Motor Power2.2 kW
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|PURE EV Epluto 7G Max
|Rs. 1.18 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|150-211 Km
|4-5 Hours
|2.2 kW
|TVS iQube
|Rs. 1.15 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Scooters
|132 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|212 km
|4 Hours 18 Minutes
|4.4 kW
|Epluto 7G MaxVSiQube
|Bajaj Chetak
|Rs. 96,504Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|-
|-
|Alloy
|153 km
|3 Hours
|-
|Epluto 7G MaxVSChetak
|Ampere Magnus Neo
|Rs. 86,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|103 kg
|-
|-
|Steel
|85 km
|5 hrs
|-
|Epluto 7G MaxVSMagnus Neo
|Ather Energy 450X
|Rs. 1.55 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Scooters
|108 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|161 km
|4 Hours 30 Minutes
|6400 W
|Epluto 7G MaxVS450X
|Ather Energy 450S
|Rs. 84,341Onwards
|22 Nm
|Scooters
|108 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|161 km
|5 Hours 30 Minutes
|5.4 kW
|Epluto 7G MaxVS450S
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max is available in the 2 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|2.2 kW
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Battery Capacity
|3.5 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Range
|150-211 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|Max Speed
|72 kmph
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