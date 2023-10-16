Latest Update

The PURE EV Epluto 7G Max is an electric scooter designed to address your daily commute challenges. With a price starting at 1.15 Lakhs, it's a cost-effective solution that delivers a range of 150-201 km on a single charge. Price: Ex-Showroom Price: Starting at 1.15 Lakhs Specs and Features: Body Type: Electric Bikes

Speedometer: Digital

Transmission: Automatic

Range: The Epluto 7G Max boasts an impressive range of 150-201 km, ensuring you won't have to worry about frequent charging stops during your daily rides.

Motor Power: Equipped with a 2200 W motor, this scooter provides ample power for your urban commuting needs.

Fuel Type: Electric - A clean and sustainable energy source that helps reduce your carbon footprint.

Battery Capacity: The 2.5 kWh battery pack ensures a substantial energy reserve for your daily travels.

Charging Time: With a fast charging time of 4-5 hours, you can conveniently top up the battery while at work or home.

Max Speed: Capable of reaching speeds of up to 60 kmph, making it suitable for city commutes.

Headlight: The scooter features efficient LED headlights, ensuring clear visibility during nighttime rides. Rival Data: Bounce Infinity E1: While the Bounce Infinity E1 offers similar electric commuting capabilities, the Epluto 7G Max stands out with its extended range and competitive pricing.

Komaki MX3: The Epluto 7G Max offers a larger battery capacity and greater range compared to the Komaki MX3, making it a practical choice for daily use.

Okaya EV Faast F2B: With its range advantage and price point, the PURE EV scooter poses a strong challenge to the Okaya EV Faast F2B.

Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus: Epluto 7G Max's extensive range surpasses that of the Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus, providing more convenience for daily riders.

M2GO X1: The M2GO X1 is in competition with the Epluto 7G Max, but the latter offers a larger battery capacity and longer range for a similar price. In conclusion, the PURE EV Epluto 7G Max presents a reliable and budget-friendly option for urban commuters. It excels in terms of range, making it a practical choice for those looking to minimize charging hassles during their daily journeys. With its competitive pricing and impressive specifications, the Epluto 7G Max is worth serious consideration for individuals seeking an efficient and sustainable mode of transportation. ...Read More Read Less