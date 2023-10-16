|Battery Capacity
|2.5 KWh
|Max Speed
|60 Kmph
|Range
|150-201 Km
|Charging time
|4-5 Hrs
Latest Update
The PURE EV Epluto 7G Max is an electric scooter designed to address your daily commute challenges. With a price starting at 1.15 Lakhs, it's a cost-effective solution that delivers a range of 150-201 km on a single charge.
Price:
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max price starts at ₹ 1.15 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ null null (Ex-showroom). PURE EV Epluto 7G Max comes in 1 variants. PURE EV Epluto 7G Max top variant price is ₹ 1.15 Lakhs.
₹1.15 Lakhs*
|Body Type
|Electric Bikes
