In 2026 Bajaj Chetak or PURE EV Epluto 7G Max choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at Rs. 96,504 (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV Epluto 7G Max Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Chetak up to 113-153 km/charge and the Epluto 7G Max has a range of up to 150-211 km/charge.
Chetak vs Epluto 7G Max Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Chetak
|Epluto 7g max
|Brand
|Bajaj
|PURE EV
|Price
|₹ 96,504
|₹ 1.18 Lakhs
|Range
|113-153 km/charge
|150-211 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|3.5 kWh
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 25 Minutes
|4-5 Hours