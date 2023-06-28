HT Auto
Home Auto Videos Ten Simple Things You Can Do To Improve Your Car's Fuel Efficiency | All Things Auto

Ten Simple Things You Can Do To Improve Your Car's Fuel Efficiency | All Things Auto

Keeping your car running efficiently is not just about taking it to the mechanic every time there's a problem. As a car owner, there are several things you can do to maintain your car's mileage and save money on fuel costs. Whether you're a new car owner or have been driving for years, here are ten simple things you can do to improve your car's fuel efficiency. 
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Jun 2023, 19:00 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Trending Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
₹9.99Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Jimny (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
₹12.74Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
₹7.46Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023]
2694 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹16.26Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Toyota Innova Crysta (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Crysta
₹19.13Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
First Published Date: 28 Jun 2023, 19:00 PM IST
TAGS: how to fix fuel efficiency in your car improve fuel efficiency fuel efficiency improve car fuel efficiency efficiency simple improve gas mileage fuel efficiency explained increase fuel efficiency car increase fuel efficiency maximize fuel efficiency fuel efficiency tips how to increase fuel efficiency of car fuel efficiency tricks how to increase fuel efficiency gas mileage how to fix gas mileage how to get better gas mileage ht auto

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
19% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 324 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
8% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 345 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
69% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city