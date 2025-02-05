In 2026 Bajaj Chetak or Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at Rs. 96,504 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.6 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Chetak up to 113-153 km/charge and the S1 Pro [2023-2025] has a range of up to 195 km/charge. Ola Electric offers the S1 Pro [2023-2025] in 5 colours.
Chetak vs S1 Pro [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Chetak
|S1 pro [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Ola Electric
|Price
|₹ 96,504
|₹ 1.6 Lakhs
|Range
|113-153 km/charge
|195 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|4 kWh
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 25 Minutes
|5 Hours 18 Minutes