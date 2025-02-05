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HomeCompare BikesChetak vs S1 Pro [2023-2025]

Bajaj Chetak vs Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025]

In 2026 Bajaj Chetak or Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at Rs. 96,504 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.6 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Chetak up to 113-153 km/charge and the S1 Pro [2023-2025] has a range of up to 195 km/charge. Ola Electric offers the S1 Pro [2023-2025] in 5 colours.
Chetak vs S1 Pro [2023-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Chetak S1 pro [2023-2025]
BrandBajajOla Electric
Price₹ 96,504₹ 1.6 Lakhs
Range113-153 km/charge195 km/charge
Battery Capacity-4 kWh
Charging Time2 Hours 25 Minutes5 Hours 18 Minutes

Filters
Chetak
Bajaj Chetak
C2501
₹96,504*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
S1 Pro [2023-2025]
Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025]
Gen 2
₹1.60 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Chetak Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
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Specification
Wheelbase
1225 mm1359 mm
Additional Storage
25 L34 L
Saddle Height
763 mm805 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy Wheel
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Range
113 km197 km
Max Speed
55 kmph120 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Reverse Assist
YesYes
Drive Type
Hub MotorMid Drive IPM
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Capacity
2.5 kWh-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
No-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Hub Motor
No-
Riding Modes
YesHyper, Sport, Normal & Eco
Music Control
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
Digital-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
25 L34 L
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Eco | SportsParty Mode, Drive Modes - Normal | Sports | Hyper | Eco, Seat Length - 738 mm, Remote Boot Lock, Predictive Maintenance, Key Sharing, 3 GB RAM, LTE Connectivity
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes7 inch Touch Screen
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
2 Hours 25 Minutes5 Hours 18 Minutes
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,4531,65,681
Ex-Showroom Price
96,5041,59,999
RTO
00
Insurance
3,9495,682
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1593,561
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Lightweight and easy to handle in city trafficComfortable ride with low seat height and good balance

Cons

Limited top speed of 55 kmphRivals offer more range and top speed

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Latest Videos

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