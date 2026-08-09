SUPER ECO S 2 Key Specs
- Speed55 kmph
- Range70 - 85 km
- Charging5 hrs
- Battery Capacity1.26 kWh
- Motor Power1 kW
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|SUPER ECO S 2
|Rs. 1.05 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|70-85 km
|4-6 Hours
|1000 W
|TVS iQube
|Rs. 1.15 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Scooters
|132 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|212 km
|4 Hours 18 Minutes
|4.4 kW
|S 2VSiQube
|Bajaj Chetak
|Rs. 96,504Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|-
|-
|Alloy
|153 km
|3 Hours
|-
|S 2VSChetak
|Ampere Magnus Neo
|Rs. 86,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|103 kg
|-
|-
|Steel
|85 km
|5 hrs
|-
|S 2VSMagnus Neo
|Simple Energy OneS Gen 2
|Rs. 1.5 LakhsOnwards
|52 Nm
|Scooters
|118 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|190 km
|4 Hours
|8.5 kW
|S 2VSOneS Gen 2
|Ather Energy 450S
|Rs. 84,341Onwards
|22 Nm
|Scooters
|108 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|161 km
|5 Hours 30 Minutes
|5.4 kW
|S 2VS450S
|Max Power
|1 kW
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Battery Capacity
|1.26 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Range
|70 -85 km
|Headlight
|Halogen
|Charging Time
|4-6 Hours
|Max Speed
|55 kmph
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*Ex-showroom price
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