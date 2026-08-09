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SUPER ECO S 2

₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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SUPER ECO S 2 Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    55 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    70 - 85 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    1.26 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    1 kW
View All S 2 SpecsView specs icon

SUPER ECO S 2 Variants

SUPER ECO S 2 price starts at ₹ 1.05 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
S 2 S 2 STD
₹1.05 Lakhs*
55 kmph
70 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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SUPER ECO S 2 Latest Updates

Calendar icon22 Jul 2026
The ethanol-blended petrol debate complicates vehicle buying decisions, but electric vehicles offer a sustainable, long-term solution.Read Full Story
Calendar icon7 May 2026
India's electric vehicle industry starts FY 2027 strong, with Tata Motors leading passenger sales and TVS topping two-wheelers.Read Full Story
Calendar icon8 Apr 2026
Electric car manufacturers urge Karnataka to reconsider a proposed lifetime tax on EVs, fearing it may hinder adoption and investment.Read Full Story

SUPER ECO S 2 Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with S 2.
SUPER ECO S 2
TVS iQube
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SUPER ECO S 2 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
SUPER ECO S 2
SUPER ECO S 2 image
Rs. 1.05 LakhsOnwards--Scooters-DiscDrumAlloy70-85 km4-6 Hours1000 W
TVS iQubeTVS iQube imageRs. 1.15 LakhsOnwards
4.1462
-Scooters132 kgDiscDrumAlloy212 km4 Hours 18 Minutes4.4 kWS 2VSiQube
Bajaj ChetakBajaj Chetak imageRs. 96,504Onwards
4.6149
-Scooters---Alloy153 km3 Hours-S 2VSChetak
Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
31
-Scooters103 kg--Steel85 km5 hrs-S 2VSMagnus Neo
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2Simple Energy OneS Gen 2 imageRs. 1.5 LakhsOnwards
4.6125
52 NmScooters118 kgDiscDrumAlloy190 km4 Hours8.5 kWS 2VSOneS Gen 2
Ather Energy 450SAther Energy 450S imageRs. 84,341Onwards
4.72
22 NmScooters108 kgDiscDiscAlloy161 km5 Hours 30 Minutes5.4 kWS 2VS450S

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SUPER ECO S 2 Images

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SUPER ECO S 2 Alternatives

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
S 2vsiQube
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
S 2vsChetak
Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
S 2vsMagnus Neo
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

1.5 Lakhs
S 2vsOneS Gen 2
Ather Energy 450S

Ather Energy 450S

84,341 - 1.53 Lakhs
S 2vs450S
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
S 2vsTrion

News

The TVS NTorq 150 after 2 months.
TVS NTorq 150 long-term review (2nd month update): Why it has become my default ride
9 Aug 2026
The new Pulsar 150 will get a revised design language along with a new chassis and suspension setup.
New Bajaj Pulsar 150 reaches dealerships ahead of launch
9 Aug 2026
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in the Czech Republic
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in Czech Republic
8 Aug 2026
VinFast’s new 3S dealership in Patna, Bihar.
VinFast opens first dealership in Bihar; network reaches 60 outlets
8 Aug 2026
The BYD Atto 2 slots below the Atto 3 in the global market.
BYD Atto 2 spotted testing in India again
8 Aug 2026
View all
  News

SUPER ECO S 2 Specifications and Features

Max Power1 kW
Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity1.26 kWh
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Range70 -85 km
HeadlightHalogen
Charging Time4-6 Hours
Max Speed55 kmph
View all S 2 specs and features

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