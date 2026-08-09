In 2026 SUPER ECO S 2 or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. SUPER ECO S 2 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of S 2 up to 70 -85 km/charge and the iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge. SUPER ECO offers the S 2 in 1 colour.
S 2 vs iQube Comparison