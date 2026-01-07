In 2026 Ather Energy 450X or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ather Energy 450X Price starts at Rs. 1.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of 450X up to 126-161 km/charge and the iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge. Ather Energy offers the 450X in 6 colours.
450X vs iQube Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|450x
|Iqube
|Brand
|Ather Energy
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.55 Lakhs
|₹ 1.15 Lakhs
|Range
|126-161 km/charge
|74-212 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|3 Hours
|2 Hours