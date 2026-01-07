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Ather Energy 450X vs TVS iQube

In 2026 Ather Energy 450X or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ather Energy 450X Price starts at Rs. 1.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of 450X up to 126-161 km/charge and the iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge. Ather Energy offers the 450X in 6 colours.
450X vs iQube Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 450x Iqube
BrandAther EnergyTVS
Price₹ 1.55 Lakhs₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range126-161 km/charge74-212 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time3 Hours2 Hours

Filters
450X
Ather Energy 450X
2.9 kWh
₹1.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
iQube
TVS iQube
2.2 kWh
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ather Energy 450X Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Front Right View
Headlight
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Length
1891 mm1805 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm157 mm
Wheelbase
1296 mm1301 mm
Additional Storage
22 L30 L
Height
1114 mm1140 mm
Kerb Weight
108 kg115 kg
Saddle Height
780 mm-
Width
739 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-100/80-12-
Rear Brake Diameter
190 mm-
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
0-40 Kmph (sec)
3.3s4.2s
Range
126 km94 km
Max Speed
90 kmph77 kmph
Motor IP Rating
IP 66IP67
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button Start-
Motor Power
6400 W4.4 kW
Reverse Assist
YesYes
Water Proof Rating
IP65IP67 (Battery)
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
BS6bs6
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67IP67
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 km-
Battery Capacity
2.9 kWh2.2 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
OTA Battery Updates
YesYes
Motor Type
PMSMBLDC
Tail Light
LEDLED
Battery Portability
NoNo
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Hub Motor
NoNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours2 Hours
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
YesYes
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
20 Degree10 Degree
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
No-
Clock
YesYes
Underseat storage
22 L30 L
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Ather Connect - Documents Storage-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
7 inch TFT Touchscreen LCD, LED Backlit5 Inch TFT
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,62,5461,17,038
Ex-Showroom Price
1,54,5471,11,422
RTO
5300
Insurance
7,4695,616
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4932,515
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Comfortable ride qualityPerfect as a family scooterDelivers consistent performance and range

Cons

Strong regenFinicky joy stickNo ABS

450X Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Xundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Sundefined | Electric | Automatic₹84.34 - 1.53 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
450X vs 450S
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Xundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Revolt Motors RV400undefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
450X vs RV400

iQube Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS iQubeundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ola Electric S1 X 3 Genundefined | Electric | Automatic₹95 - 1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
iQube vs S1 X 3 Gen
Hindustan Times
TVS iQubeundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Sundefined | Electric | Automatic₹84.34 - 1.53 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
iQube vs 450S

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Latest Car & Bike News

Ather 450X is currently priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,47,998 ex-showroom.
Ather 450X Gets Infinite Cruise via OTA Update
7 Jan 2026
Since its launch, the iQube has not got any cosmetic changes.
TVS iQube crosses one million production milestone in India
25 Jun 2026
Ather 450X in Space Grey colour scheme.
Ather 450X Overtones Series launched with refreshed design and faster charging
3 Jul 2026
If you are planning to buy an electric scooter and have shortlisted the models like TVS iQube, Ather Rizta, and Vida VX2, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison of the monthly EMI that every model and their respective variants will command.
TVS iQube vs Ather Rizta vs Vida VX2: Monthly EMI comparison
29 Jun 2026
The Z variants of the Ather Rizta will also come with the new Pothole+ Alerts feature
Ather 450X, 450 Apex and Rizta Z receive new Pothole+ Alerts feature
29 Jul 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

TVS iQube electric scooter road test review. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
TVS iQube electric scooter: Road test review
29 Jul 2021
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E4W Concept debuts as TVS and Hyundai's first EV prototype for last mile connectivity at Auto Expo 2025
20 Jan 2025
Ather Energy's 450 Apex electric scooter is a limited edition model which will be available on a made-to-order basis. The electric scooter celebrates a decade of Ather Energy in India and the 450 platform with key upgrades.
Ather 450 Apex electric scooter video review: Better, faster than 450X
11 Jan 2024
Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooters compared.
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31 Dec 2021
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