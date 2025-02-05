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Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] vs TVS iQube

In 2026 Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of S1 Pro [2023-2025] up to 195 km/charge and the iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge. Ola Electric offers the S1 Pro [2023-2025] in 5 colours.
S1 Pro [2023-2025] vs iQube Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S1 pro [2023-2025] Iqube
BrandOla ElectricTVS
Price₹ 1.6 Lakhs₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range195 km/charge74-212 km/charge
Battery Capacity4 kWh-
Charging Time5 Hours 18 Minutes2 Hours

Filters
S1 Pro [2023-2025]
Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025]
Gen 2
₹1.60 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
iQube
TVS iQube
2.2 kWh
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Speedometer
Foot Rest View
Headlight
Rear Tyre View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Self Starter Button
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Ground Clearance
160 mm157 mm
Length
1859 mm1805 mm
Wheelbase
1359 mm1301 mm
Additional Storage
34 L30 L
Height
1160 mm1140 mm
Kerb Weight
125 kg115 kg
Saddle Height
805 mm-
Width
712 mm-
Wheel Size
12 inch-
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :- 110/70-12, Rear :- 110/70-12-
Rear Brake Diameter
180 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy Wheel-
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
0-40 Kmph (sec)
2.6 sec4.2s
Range
197 km94 km
Max Speed
120 kmph77 kmph
Max Power
10.8 kW-
Motor IP Rating
IP67IP67
No Of Batteries
1-
Max Torque
58 Nm-
Continious Power
5.5 kw3 KW
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start-
Motor Power
5 kW4.4 kW
Reverse Assist
YesYes
Water Proof Rating
IP67IP67 (Battery)
Drive Type
Mid Drive IPM-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Chassis
Tubular & Sheet metal-
Rear Suspension
Mono shock-
Front Suspension
Twin telescopic-
Features
Riding Modes
Hyper, Sport, Normal & EcoYes
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
15 Degree10 Degree
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
34 L30 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
Party Mode, Drive Modes - Normal | Sports | Hyper | Eco, Seat Length - 738 mm, Remote Boot Lock, Predictive Maintenance, Key Sharing, 3 GB RAM, LTE Connectivity-
Geo Fencing
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
7 inch Touch Screen5 Inch TFT
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours 18 Minutes2 Hours
Battery Warranty
3 Year or 50000 KM-
Battery Capacity
4 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Projector Headlights
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,65,6811,17,038
Ex-Showroom Price
1,59,9991,11,422
RTO
00
Insurance
5,6825,616
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5612,515
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Comfortable ride qualityPerfect as a family scooterDelivers consistent performance and range

Cons

Strong regenFinicky joy stickNo ABS

iQube Comparison with other bikes

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