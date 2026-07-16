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OLA ELECTRIC S1 Air

₹89,999*
*Ex-showroom price
3.5Expert Score
4.5
87
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
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Ola S1 Air: Overview

The Ola S1 Air is positioned as the mid-range offering in Ola Electric’s scooter lineup, sitting between the entry-level S1 X and the flagship S1 Pro. While it shares a similar design language with the S1 Pro, the S1 Air adopts a more commuter-focused approach with functional hardware and a lighter specification sheet. The scooter features a hub-mounted motor, a 3kWh battery pack, and drum brakes at both ends. It is intended for daily urban use with a focus on affordability, practicality, and core tech-based conveniences such as a large TFT touchscreen and OTA updates.

Ola S1 Air: Price

The Ola S1 Air price starts at 1,07,499 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru), including benefits under the EMPS 2024 scheme. The base ex-showroom price across most other regions is 89,999.

Ola S1 Air: Launch Date

The S1 Air was launched as a more accessible electric scooter in the S1 range and became available in 2024. Positioned to offer a balance between price and features, it aims to cater to city commuters looking for an affordable EV alternative.

Ola S1 Air: Variants & Colour Options

The electric scooter is available in a single variant and offered in six colour options: Neon, Stellar Blue, Porcelain White, Coral Glam, Liquid Silver, and Midnight Blue. This variant includes standard equipment such as a flat floorboard, steel wheels, and a one-piece grab rail.

Ola S1 Air: Range & Battery

Powered by a 3kWh lithium-ion battery pack, the S1 Air offers a certified range of 151 km under standard test conditions. It supports normal charging via a 750W portable charger and is compatible with the Ola Hypercharger network for fast-charging. The battery can be fully recharged in 5 hours, and can charge up to 50% in just 18 minutes on the Hypercharger.

Ola S1 Air: Specs & Features

The S1 Air is powered by a hub motor that delivers 2.7kW of nominal power and 4.5kW peak output. It achieves a top speed of 90 kmph and features three ride modes—Eco, Normal, and Sport. Built on a tubular frame, the scooter employs a telescopic front fork and dual rear shock absorbers. Braking is handled by drum brakes on both wheels, supported by a Combined Braking System (CBS).

In terms of features, the scooter comes with all-LED lighting and a 7-inch TFT touchscreen instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, music playback, turn-by-turn navigation, and remote unlock. Additional features include reverse mode, cruise control, hill-hold assist, a flat footboard, and a generous 34-litre underseat storage compartment. Software-based features can be enhanced through OTA updates.

Ola S1 Air: Offers & Deals

As of July 2025, the Ola S1 Air is available under the EMPS 2024 subsidy in select cities. Ola Electric is also expanding its service reach, with the S1 Air now supported across 600 service centres nationwide.

Ola S1 Air: Rivals

The Ola S1 Air competes in the mid-range electric scooter category. Its key electric rivals include the Ampere Nexus, TVS iQube base variant, Bajaj Chetak, Okinawa Okhi90, Vida V1 Pro, and Ather 450S.

Ola Electric S1 Air Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    90 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    151 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    3 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    6 kW
View All S1 Air SpecsView specs icon

Ola Electric S1 Air Variants

Ola Electric S1 Air price starts at ₹ 89,999 .
1 Variant Available
S1 Air STD
₹89,999*
8500 W
90 kmph
151 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Ola Electric S1 Air Latest Updates

Calendar icon16 Jul 2026
India's electric two-wheeler market is booming, attracting major automakers amidst rising demand in delivery and bike taxis.Read Full Story
Calendar icon6 Jul 2026
Ola Electric faces new insolvency claims from Sterling and Anevolve for unpaid dues totaling ₹40 crore.Read Full Story
Calendar icon27 Feb 2026
Delhi-NCR carmakers must meet regulators to discuss a mandate for 50% electric car sales within three years.Read Full Story

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Ola Electric S1 Air comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Ola Electric S1 Air
Ola Electric S1 Air image
Rs. 89,999Onwards
4.587
58 NmScooters99 kgDrumDrumAluminium Alloy151 km5 Hours6000 W
Bajaj ChetakBajaj Chetak imageRs. 96,504Onwards
4.6149
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Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
4.621
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PURE EV ETrance NeoPURE EV ETrance Neo imageRs. 79,699Onwards--Scooters86 kgDiscDrumAlloy131-171 km4 Hours2.2 kWS1 AirVSETrance Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7GPURE EV Epluto 7G imageRs. 80,799Onwards-30 NmScooters76 kgDiscDrumAlloy111-151 km4 Hours2.2 kWS1 AirVSEpluto 7G
PURE EV Epluto 7G MaxPURE EV Epluto 7G Max imageRs. 1.18 LakhsOnwards--Scooters-DiscDrumAlloy150-211 Km4-5 Hours2.2 kWS1 AirVSEpluto 7G Max

Ola Electric S1 Air Expert Review

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor

Pros

Peppy performance despite power drop over the S1 ProRetains most features from the S1 ProCompetitive pricing makes it accessible to more buyers

Cons

Throttle calibration offers jerky performanceBuild quality and fit and finish leave plenty of scope for improvementBattery heating still remains a concern with the e-scooter switching to Normal mode after just a few kilometres

Ola Electric currently holds a nearly 40 per cent market share in the electric scooter segment in India and the company is pushing for a larger piece of the pie with new and more affordable products. This is where the new S1 Air comes in. The brand’s most affordable offering yet takes all the good bits of the S1 Pro but crunches it into a more affordable price bracket in a bid to appeal to a wider set of customers.

The Ola S1 Air hit the market nearly 10 months after it was first unveiled and has been through multiple iterations before the final package was launched
The Ola S1 Air hit the market nearly 10 months after it was first unveiled and has been through multiple iterations before the final package was launched

Ola S1 Air: What is it?

The S1 Air is the more affordable e-scooter based on the company’s S1 platform. Initially unveiled in October 2022 at an introductory price of 80,000 (ex-showroom), the model has been through multiple transitions over the last 10 months including several battery and motor options before making its way to customers. The final version on sale is now priced at 1.10 lakh (introductory), which will increase to 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom, after subsidy) after August 15, 2023. It’s about 30,000 cheaper than the current Ola S1 Pro, which translates to certain missing features.

The new Gen2 platform is lighter and stiffer than the older S1 models. The battery pack has also been redesigned for better thermal efficiency and insulation
The new Gen2 platform is lighter and stiffer than the older S1 models. The battery pack has also been redesigned for better thermal efficiency and insulation

Ola S1 Air: New Gen2 platform

The S1 Air is based on the new Gen2 platform that will go on to underpin future models from the company including an all-new entry-level offering. Ola says the new frame is now 14 per cent lighter and much stiffer than the Gen1 models. It also promises 25 per cent lower manufacturing costs when compared to its predecessor. Ola has also moved to a redesigned battery pack that comes with an improved BMS and stronger insulation for added safety.

The new platform enables a flat floorboard which makes it easier to rest your feet as well as store luggage or knick-knacks between the legs. The front apron pocket has also been revised to hold a smartphone more securely. The under-seat storage space has gone down from 36 litres to 34 litres on the scooter, which still remains massive by conventional scooter standards. 

The neon green paint scheme looks nice but the matte finish feels a bit underwhelming. The scooter could've had better fit and finish overall
The neon green paint scheme looks nice but the matte finish feels a bit underwhelming. The scooter could've had better fit and finish overall

Ola S1 Air: How is the styling different?

The S1 Air immediately comes across as an Ola product with nearly the same styling as the S1 Pro. Differences are obvious and its build-to-cost nature is far more apparent. The new neon green scheme looks nice but the matte finish doesn’t look premium enough. It will also be more prone to attracting dust and smudge marks in the long run. There’s black cladding on the lower section of the side panels that gives the model a dual-tone treatment, while the lower panel is only half to cover the swingarm on either side.

Ola has also revised the seat cover that looks basic without changing the design itself, while the split grab rails from the S1 Pro have been replaced with the new utilitarian-looking chunky single unit. Cost-cutting is also evident with the new pressed steel wheels replacing the fancier alloys on the scooter and colour options have also gone down from 12 on the S1 Pro to six on the S1 Air.

That said, the Ola S1 Air does not come across as a solidly-built product. It feels a bit too plasticky and there’s a certain flimsy feel to the scooter. This feeling gets further accentuated by the muted finishing over the fibre panels as well as the exposed welding. It’s one of the big changes we would like to see in the future versions including the addition of more metallic colour options.

The Ola S1 Air packs nearly half the power of the S1 Pro. It also misses out on the lightning-quick Hyper mode with just Normal and Sport modes to switch between
The Ola S1 Air packs nearly half the power of the S1 Pro. It also misses out on the lightning-quick Hyper mode with just Normal and Sport modes to switch between

Ola S1 Air: How does it ride?

The S1 Air gets a more cost-effective BLDC hub motor instead of a sophisticated mid-drive unit on the S1 Pro. The electric motor is tuned to produce 4.5 kW (6 bhp) of peak power, while continuous power output stands at 2.7 kW (3.6 bhp). That’s nearly half when compared to the S1 Pro. The ‘Hyper’ mode has been given a miss and so is the lightning-quick acceleration. Instead, you only get the Normal and Sport modes that do a fairly good job. On the go, the S1 Air takes time to build speed but is reasonably quick in both Normal and Sport and will easily keep up with city speeds. The top speed is the same at 90 kmph. Sure, it’s not giving you any goosebumps but the trade-off is a much more accessible price tag.

That said, power delivery isn’t the most seamless as you open the throttle and we would’ve liked a slightly smoother throttle response. The reverse mode particularly feels jerky and the sudden push can get discomforting. We also faced issues with “reduced performance” as the scooter kept switching back to Normal mode from Sport after every few kilometres. Considering, we were riding on a sunny day, heating issues seem to be cause. Those wanting to stay in Sport for longer will have their frustrations.

Concerning cornering effort, the S1 Air comes across as confident and there’s little to disturb its cornering effort. The high ground clearance also ensures there’s enough room to tackle undulations and even some deep potholes on the road.

Ola S1 Air: How’s the new suspension?

Ola has moved to telescopic forks on the S1 Air with twin shock absorbers at the rear. The setup is far simple when compared to the current S1 Pro and a big departure from the front monoshock unit on the S1 Pro. The transition, we are told, is a result of the cost-effectiveness that the telescopic forks provide. The company also says that the telescopic forks manage to give the same results as the more sophisticated monoshock unit without compromising on comfort.

The ride quality itself is comfortable but some of the harsh bumps do translate to the rider's back. Most riders will have little to complain about comfort. But the pillion seat feels a bit too wide, especially for kids or short folks with the rather expansive spread angle.

Ola S1 Air: Is it feature rich?

The S1 Air moves to a centralised computing system that brings faster processing, diagnostics, and serviceability to the scooter. The model also gets online support with OTA updates bringing new features in the future. You continue to get the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, password-protected ignition, keyless access to the storage space, Digi-locker, navigation, UI customisation options and more. The party mode is available as well with integrated speakers and so is cruise control and the reverse mode.

What you don't get is fast charging on the S1 Air. Ola claims a full charge from 0-100 per cent in five hours. This also means S1 Air users will not be able to utilise the company's 1000+ network across the country.

Ola S1 Air: What about range?

The S1 Air uses a 2.98 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 125 km on a single charge in the Normal mode and reduces to 87 km in the Sport mode.

The Ola S1 Air comes across as a more versatile offering that will appeal to a wider set of customers. It also has its share of issues though that need to be addressed
The Ola S1 Air comes across as a more versatile offering that will appeal to a wider set of customers. It also has its share of issues though that need to be addressed

Ola S1 Air: Verdict

The Ola S1 Air feels built to a cost and that's not a bad thing. It could be less flimsy in certain places and quality issues like panel gaps should be addressed on the series production versions. The bigger omissions include performance, fast charging and a premium finish, but when it comes to value, there's plenty else for the price. Back this up with Ola's expansive presence pan India, which has been built in an impressively fast timeframe. The S1 Air could very well be considered by the “family man/woman” who is not looking to win races but to make the most out of their commute every day. We'll only recommend taking a test ride first.

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Ola Electric S1 Air Images

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Ola Electric S1 Air Colours

Ola Electric S1 Air is available in the 6 Colours in India.

Porcelain White
Stellar Blue
Neon
Midnight Blue
Liquid Silver
Coaral Glam
Porcelain white

Ola Electric S1 Air Alternatives

Bajaj Chetak

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PURE EV ETrance Neo

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PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
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PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

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Ola Electric S1 Air User Reviews & Ratings

4.6Engine & Performance
4.6Features
4.2Safety
4.5Design
4.5Value For Money
4.5Comfort
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Ola Electric S1 Air User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users appreciate the S1 Air for its stylish design, enhanced ride comfort, and affordability. However, concerns regarding build quality and charging speed remain prevalent.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconFuturistic design and vibrant colors
  • check circle iconGood range up to 151 km in Eco mode
  • check circle iconImproved ride quality with telescopic front forks
  • check circle iconLow ownership costs with affordable insurance
  • check circle iconSmooth power delivery with good performance

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconWeak drum brakes compared to disc brakes
  • warning iconBuild quality issues with thin fiber panels
  • warning iconSlow home charging times
  • warning iconService center availability needs improvement
  • warning iconSome initial software bugs
Great for beginners
I can store my whole laptop bag inside the boot. It keeps my belongings safe and dry. The flat floor also adds to the total carrying capacity.
By: Faizan Ahmad (May 6, 2026)
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Decent suspension
It's so peaceful to ride without the engine noise. I feel more relaxed when I reach office. It's the future of transportation and I love it.
By: Zubair Ahmad (May 6, 2026)
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Huge boot space
The telescopic front forks are a big improvement over the old S1. They absorb bumps much better. The ride quality is plush and comfortable for city.
By: Imran Hussain (May 6, 2026)
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Low noise pollution
Coral Glam is such a vibrant color! The scooter looks very youthful. It's not just a vehicle, it's a style statement. Performance is also very reliable.
By: Yogesh Kumar Verma (May 6, 2026)
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Love the colors
No major crashes or freezes in the UI after the last update. The screen is smooth and fast. Music playback via Bluetooth works perfectly every time.
By: Vivek Singh (May 6, 2026)
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Ola Electric S1 Air Related News

Ola Electric is offering discounts of up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>26,750 on its electric scooters.
Range Barse discount by Ola Electric, up to 26,750 off on S1 Air and S1 X+ models
13 Mar 2025
The Ola Electric lineup now comprises only three models - S1 Air and S1 Pro and S1 X
Ola S1 Pro and S1 Air get this special offer till 15th April. Check details
10 Apr 2024
Scooters from Ola Electric continue to get a price cut.
Ola S1 Pro, S1 Air & S1 X+ to be offered with discounts till March end
2 Mar 2024
The Ola Electric lineup now comprises only two models - S1 Air, S1 X+ and S1 Pro - with the S1 discontinued
Ola S1 Pro, S1 Air & S1 X+ prices reduced by up to 25,000. Check new prices
16 Feb 2024
The Ola S1 Air and S1 Pro Gen2 get benefits including an upgrade bonus as well as a five-year battery promise
Ola Electric rolls out last year-end offers on S1 Air, S1 Pro between Dec 15-17
16 Dec 2023
View all
 Ola Electric S1 Air Related News

Ola Electric S1 Air Specifications and Features

Max Power6000 W
Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity3 kWh
Max Torque58 Nm
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Range151 km
Charging Time5 Hours
Max Speed90 kmph
View all S1 Air specs and features

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