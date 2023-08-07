HT Auto
Ola S1X to be launched on August 15, will cost under 1 lakh

Ola S1X to be launched on August 15, will cost under 1 lakh

Ola Electric recently launched a new electric scooter, called the S1 Air. It is priced at 1.10 lakh ex-showroom. Now, the manufacturer is working on another electric scooter which will be more affordable than the S1 Air. It will be called S1X and will serve as the entry-level scooter in Ola Electric's portfolio and will be priced under 1 lakh. It will be launched on 15th August i.e. Independence Day.

Updated on: 07 Aug 2023, 11:24 AM
Image of S1 Air used for representational purposes only.
Ola S1X will be underpinned by a new-generation platform that will also underpin all electric scooters going forward. It can be expected that the S1X will share some of the underpinnings with the S1 Air. So, the platform might be different but things like wheels, suspension components and other hardware components could be shared between the scooters. What this does is help Ola Electric in saving development costs.

So, it can be expected that the S1X will come with telescopic forks in the front and twin gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear. The braking duties on the S1X will be done by drum brakes in the front and rear. There would be some kind of Combi-braking system on offer. It comes with steel wheels instead of alloy wheels.

Also Read : Ola S1 Air deliveries on track, says Ola Electric, as bookings cross 50,000 mark

It is expected that Ola Electric will use the same headlamp which comes with LED Daytime Running Lamp and projector setup. The rear tail lamp design could also stay the same. Ola Electric is building a family of electric vehicles because of which the design is expected to not change very much.

The feature list is expected to stay more or less the same. So, there could be a screen that will have a lower resolution than the S1 Pro. It will show basic information about the scooter. As of now, it is not confirmed whether it will feature navigation, Bluetooth connectivity and internet connectivity or not.

First Published Date: 07 Aug 2023, 11:24 AM IST
TAGS: Ola Electric S1 Ola Electric S1X electric scooters electric vehicles EV S1 Air

