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Ola Electric S1 Air STD

3.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
94,071*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare

S1 Air STD

S1 Air STD Prices

The S1 Air STD, is priced at ₹94,071 (ex-showroom).

S1 Air STD Range

The S1 Air STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

S1 Air STD Colours

The S1 Air STD is available in 6 colour options: Porcelain White, Stellar Blue, Neon, Midnight Blue, Liquid Silver, Coaral Glam.

S1 Air STD Battery & Range

S1 Air STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the S1 Air STD include the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs and the Ampere Magnus Neo priced between ₹87 Thousands - 90 Thousands.

S1 Air STD Specs & Features

The S1 Air STD has Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, OTA Battery Updates, Hub Motor, Internet Connectivity, Clock, Mobile Application, Geo Fencing, Anti Theft Alarm and Passenger Footrest.

Ola Electric S1 Air STD Price

S1 Air STD

₹ 94,071*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
89,999
Insurance
4,072
On-Road Price in Delhi
94,071
EMI@2,022/mo
Add to Compare
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Ola Electric S1 Air STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
1859 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Wheelbase
1359 mm
Kerb Weight
99 kg
Additional Storage
34 L
Height
1160 mm
Saddle Height
792 mm
Width
712 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 110/70-12, Rear :- 110/70-12
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Aluminium Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

0-40 Kmph (sec)
4.3s
Range
151 km
Max Speed
90 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
8500 W
Max Torque
58 Nm
Continious Power
4.5 kw
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
6000 W
Reverse Assist
Yes
Water Proof Rating
IP67
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Tubular
Rear Suspension
Twin Suspension
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery IP Rating
IP67
Battery Capacity
3 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
OTA Battery Updates
Yes
Motor Type
BLDC/PMSM
Tail Light
LED
Battery Portability
No
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Hub Motor
Yes

Features and Safety

Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
15 Degree
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
34 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFi
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Additional Features
Drive Modes - Normal | Sports | Eco, LTE Connectivity
Geo Fencing
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours
Ola Electric S1 Air STD EMI
EMI1,820 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
84,663
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
84,663
Interest Amount
24,521
Payable Amount
1,09,184

Ola Electric S1 Air Alternatives

Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
+12
S1 AirvsChetak
Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
S1 AirvsMagnus Neo
PURE EV ETrance Neo

PURE EV ETrance Neo

79,699 - 1.06 Lakhs
+1
S1 AirvsETrance Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
+1
S1 AirvsEpluto 7G
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

1.18 Lakhs
S1 AirvsEpluto 7G Max
TVS Orbiter

TVS Orbiter

88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
+1
S1 AirvsOrbiter

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