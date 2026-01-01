The S1 Air STD, is priced at ₹94,071 (ex-showroom).
The S1 Air STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The S1 Air STD is available in 6 colour options: Porcelain White, Stellar Blue, Neon, Midnight Blue, Liquid Silver, Coaral Glam.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the S1 Air STD include the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs and the Ampere Magnus Neo priced between ₹87 Thousands - 90 Thousands.
The S1 Air STD has Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, OTA Battery Updates, Hub Motor, Internet Connectivity, Clock, Mobile Application, Geo Fencing, Anti Theft Alarm and Passenger Footrest.