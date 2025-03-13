In 2026 Ola Electric S1 Air or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ola Electric S1 Air Price starts at Rs. 89,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of S1 Air up to 151 km/charge and the iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge.
S1 Air vs iQube Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S1 air
|Iqube
|Brand
|Ola Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 89,999
|₹ 1.15 Lakhs
|Range
|151 km/charge
|74-212 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|5 Hours
|2 Hours