HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ivoomi Jeetx Ze With Upto 170 Km Of Range Launched At 79,999

iVOOMi JeetX ZE with upto 170 km of range launched at 79,999

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 May 2024, 10:57 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • iVoomi already sells JeetX and S1 in the Indian market. The JeetX ZE is the third model in the lineup.
iVOOMi JeetX ZE
The JeetX ZE will be available in three variants.
iVOOMi JeetX ZE
The JeetX ZE will be available in three variants.

iVoomi, an electric two-wheeler manufacturer has launched a new electric scooter in the Indian market. It is called JeetX ZE and is offered in three battery pack sizes. There is a 2.1 kWh, 2.5 kWh and 3 kWh battery pack. iVoomi is claiming a riding range of up to 170 km on a single charge. Bookings for JeetX will start from the 10th of May. As of now, the manufacturer has not revealed when the deliveries of the electric scooter will begin. The prices of the iVoomi JeetX ZE start at 79,999.

The manufacturer says that it took 18 months to develop the new scooter and they tested it for over one lakh kilometres. The predecessor to the JeetX ZE is JeetX which is already on sale in India and has clocked over 10 million kilometres since its launch 3 years ago.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
River Indie (HT Auto photo)
River Indie
BatteryCapacity Icon4 kWh Range Icon120 km
₹ 1.25 Lakhs
Compare
Kinetic Green Flex (HT Auto photo)
Kinetic Green Flex
BatteryCapacity Icon3 kWh Range Icon120 km
₹ 1.10 Lakhs
Compare
Ampere Nexus (HT Auto photo)
Ampere Nexus
BatteryCapacity Icon3 kWh Range Icon136 km
₹ 1.10 - 1.20 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hero Electric Ae-3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero Electric AE-3
BatteryCapacity Icon3 kWh Range Icon100 Km
₹ 1.50 Lakhs
View Details
Ola Electric S1 Pro (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1 Pro
BatteryCapacity Icon4 kWh Range Icon195 km
₹ 1.40 - 1.47 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tvs Iqube Electric (HT Auto photo)
TVS iQube Electric
BatteryCapacity Icon4.56 kWh Range Icon100 km
₹ 1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Customers can choose from 8 colours of JeetX ZE, including Nardo Grey, Imperial Red, Urban Green, Pearl Rose, Premium Gold, Cerulean Blue, Morning Silver, and Shadow Brown.

In terms of dimensions, the scooter has a wheelbase of 1,350 mm, the length of the scooter measures 760 mm and the seat height is 770 mm which should be accessible for everyone. The brand says that there is ample of foot space on the floorboard and boot space too.

The scooter comes with an application that can connect via Bluetooth. It shows information such as distance to empty, turn-by-turn navigation, call and SMS alerts and there is geo-fencing on offer as well.

Also Read : iVoomi S1 electric scooter range launched, promises a range of 240 km

The electric motor on duty can deliver a power output of 9.38 bhp of max power and the battery pack is 20 per cent lighter than the motor that is doing duty on the JeetX. Moreover, the manufacturer has also worked on improving the cooling system so it is now 2.4 times more effective. The battery pack weighs 12 kg and is removable.

First Published Date: 08 May 2024, 09:55 AM IST
TAGS: iVOOMi JeetX ZE electric vehicles electric scooters EV

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.