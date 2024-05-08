iVOOMi JeetX ZE with upto 170 km of range launched at 79,999

iVoomi, an electric two-wheeler manufacturer has launched a new electric scooter in the Indian market. It is called JeetX ZE and is offered in three battery pack sizes. There is a 2.1 kWh, 2.5 kWh and 3 kWh battery pack. iVoomi is claiming a riding range of up to 170 km on a single charge. Bookings for JeetX will start from the 10th of May. As of now, the manufacturer has not revealed when the deliveries of the electric scooter will begin. The prices of the iVoomi JeetX ZE start at ₹79,999.

The manufacturer says that it took 18 months to develop the new scooter and they tested it for over one lakh kilometres. The predecessor to the JeetX ZE is JeetX which is already on sale in India and has clocked over 10 million kilometres since its launch 3 years ago.

Customers can choose from 8 colours of JeetX ZE, including Nardo Grey, Imperial Red, Urban Green, Pearl Rose, Premium Gold, Cerulean Blue, Morning Silver, and Shadow Brown.

In terms of dimensions, the scooter has a wheelbase of 1,350 mm, the length of the scooter measures 760 mm and the seat height is 770 mm which should be accessible for everyone. The brand says that there is ample of foot space on the floorboard and boot space too.

The scooter comes with an application that can connect via Bluetooth. It shows information such as distance to empty, turn-by-turn navigation, call and SMS alerts and there is geo-fencing on offer as well.

The electric motor on duty can deliver a power output of 9.38 bhp of max power and the battery pack is 20 per cent lighter than the motor that is doing duty on the JeetX. Moreover, the manufacturer has also worked on improving the cooling system so it is now 2.4 times more effective. The battery pack weighs 12 kg and is removable.

