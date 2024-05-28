Oben Electric expands operations to 3 new markets, to open 50 showrooms in FY25

Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler start-up, Oben Electric , has announced its foray into three new markets across India. The company commenced commercial sales for the Rorr electric motorcycle last year with its home market Bengaluru and has now expanded to Delhi-NCR, Pune and Kerala. The company recently opened four showrooms in Bengaluru and is rapidly expanding its network with 50 showrooms planned across 12 major cities in FY2025.

Oben Electric’s first showrooms outside of Bengaluru are located at Pitampura in Delhi, and Wakad in Pune, along with new outlets in Kochi and Trivandrum in Kerala. The company’s Bengaluru showrooms are located in Banashankari, Rajajinagar, and Electronic City, in addition to the existing experience centre in HSR Layout. The eight showrooms are company-operated.

Commenting on the network expansion, Madhumita Agrawal, Founder and CEO - Oben Electric, said, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of new showrooms across cities, marking a significant milestone in our expansion journey. With our strategic entry into the vibrant markets of Delhi, Pune, and Kerala, alongside our continued growth in Bengaluru, we are solidifying our position as an emerging leader in India's electric vehicle industry. Our commitment to leading the EV revolution nationwide is evident as we focus on building a strong network of showrooms and service centres pan-India. We strive to deliver an unparalleled experience for eco-conscious consumers, showcasing our unwavering dedication to sustainability and innovation."

The new Oben experience centres will have interactive space, a curated section for accessories and merchandise and a dedicated area for immersive customer experiences. The showrooms will be combined with the Oben Care service centres to provide complete 3S support to the customer.

Oben Electric plans to open 50 outlets by the end of FY2025 with each of the showrooms also housing a service centre

Oben Electric’s maiden offering is the Rorr electric motorcycle. The new Oben Rorr takes on the 150-160 cc equivalent motorcycles and promises a healthy mix of performance and rideability. Power on the e-motorcycle comes from the 8 kW (10.7 bhp) PMS motor. The Rorr can sprint from 0-40 kmph in 3 seconds with a top speed of 100 kmph. The company claims a range of 187 (IDC) on a single charge from the 4.4 kW LFP battery. It is also equipped with built-in fast charging with a charging time of 2.5 hours from 0-100 per cent.

