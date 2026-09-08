Oben Rorr Key Specs
- Speed100 kmph
- Range187 km
- Charging6 hrs
- Battery Capacity4.4 kWh
- Motor Power1 kW
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|Oben Rorr
|Rs. 1.5 LakhsOnwards
|-
|330 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|187 km
|6 Hours
|1000 W
|Earth Energy EV Evolve Z
|Rs. 1.3 LakhsOnwards
|-
|56 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|100 km
|40 min
|-
|RorrVSEvolve Z
|Revolt Motors RVX
|Rs. 1.24 LakhsOnwards
|-
|230 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|120 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|160 km
|3 Hours 30 Minutes
|5.3 kW
|RorrVSRVX
|Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ
|Rs. 1.3 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Sports Bikes
|115 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|80-150 km
|3 Hours
|3 kW
|RorrVSRV400 BRZ
|Revolt Motors RV400
|Rs. 1.4 LakhsOnwards
|170 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|108 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|150 km
|3 Hours 30 Minutes
|3000 W
|RorrVSRV400
|Matter Aera
|Rs. 1.83 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Sports Bikes
|168 Kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|172 km
|5 Hours
|11.5 kW
|RorrVSAera
|Oben Rorr EZ
|Rs. 99,999Onwards
|52 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|148 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|175 km
|2 Hours
|75000 W
|RorrVSRorr EZ
Oben Rorr is available in the 2 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|1000 W
|Body Type
|Sports Bikes
|Battery Capacity
|4.4 kWh
|Max Torque
|330 Nm
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|187 km
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
|Max Speed
|100 kmph
Popular Oben Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
View all Popular Sports Bikes