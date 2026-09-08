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OBEN Rorr

₹1.5 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Oben Rorr Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    100 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    187 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    6 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    4.4 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    1 kW
View All Rorr SpecsView specs icon

Oben Rorr Videos

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Oben Rorr Variants

Oben Rorr price starts at ₹ 1.5 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Rorr STD
₹1.5 Lakhs*
100 kmph
187 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Oben Rorr Latest Updates

Calendar icon8 Sept 2026
India's auto industry sees record August sales, with alternative fuel vehicles surpassing petrol cars, highlighting a shift to cleaner technologies.Read Full Story
Calendar icon9 Jul 2026
Sygic's V26.4 update enhances Android Auto and Apple CarPlay navigation for motorcyclists, offering tailored features and support.Read Full Story
Calendar icon1 May 2026
The Oben Rorr Evo, an electric motorcycle, launches at ₹124,999, offering a range of 180 km and advanced features.Read Full Story
Calendar icon24 Apr 2026
Rocklink India launches its first recycling facility, focusing on lithium-ion batteries, rare earth magnets, and industrial waste recovery.Read Full Story
HT Auto Awards

Oben Rorr Visual Comparison

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Oben Rorr comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
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Oben Rorr EZOben Rorr EZ imageRs. 99,999Onwards
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Oben Rorr Images

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Oben Rorr Colours

Oben Rorr is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Red
Voltaic Yellow
Red

Oben Rorr Alternatives

Earth Energy EV Evolve Z

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Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

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1.3 Lakhs
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Revolt Motors RV400

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1.4 Lakhs Onwards
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Revolt Motors RVX

Revolt Motors RVX

1.24 Lakhs
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Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
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1.55 Lakhs
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Oben Rorr Related News

Oben Electric handed over the first Rorr Evo motorcycles to customers in Bengaluru during its “First to Rorr” delivery event.
Oben Electric starts Rorr Evo deliveries in Bengaluru
6 Jul 2026
The Oben Rorr Evo has crossed 25,000 bookings within 15 days of launch
Oben Rorr Evo crosses 25,000 bookings within 15 days of launch
18 May 2026
Powering the Rorr Evo is a 3.4 kWh LFP battery paired with a 9 kW motor delivering up to 180 km of claimed range.
Planning to buy Ober Rorr Evo? 5 facts you must know before spending money on it
1 May 2026
The Oben Rorr Evo is the newest electric streetfighter from the company, priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,24,999, ex-showroom
Oben Rorr Evo launched at 1.25 lakh with 180 km range, bookings now open
30 Apr 2026
The Oben Rorr EZ packs a 7.5 kW (10 bhp) PMS motor with 52 Nm of peak torque and can sprint from 0-40 kmph in 3.3 seconds
Oben Electric rolls out ‘Mega Festive Utsav’ with benefits worth 35,000 on Rorr
12 Sept 2025
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 Oben Rorr Related News

Oben Rorr Specifications and Features

Max Power1000 W
Body TypeSports Bikes
Battery Capacity4.4 kWh
Max Torque330 Nm
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Range187 km
Charging Time6 Hours
Max Speed100 kmph
View all Rorr specs and features

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