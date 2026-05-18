In 2026 Oben Rorr or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Oben Rorr Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Rorr up to 187 km/charge and the RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge. Oben offers the Rorr in 2 colours. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours.
Rorr vs RV400 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rorr
|Rv400
|Brand
|Oben
|Revolt Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.5 Lakhs
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|Range
|187 km/charge
|150 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|4.4 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
|3 Hours 30 Minutes