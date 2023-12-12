HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Revolt Rv400 Electric Motorcycle Arrives In New Lightning Yellow Colour

Revolt RV400 electric motorcycle arrives in new Lightning Yellow colour

Revolt Motors, part of RattanIndia Enterprises, has announced a new colour option on the RV400, expanding the palette on the electric motorcycle. The Revolt RV400 is now available in the Lightning Yellow paint scheme, bringing a bright shade to the e-motorcycle. The new colour comes in a glossy, luminous yellow shade and infuses some freshness into the motorcycle. Bookings are open for 499.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Dec 2023, 13:41 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Revolt RV400 Lightning Yellow
The Revolt RV400 is now available in the Lightning Yellow colour option and is now available in a total of six colours
Revolt RV400 Lightning Yellow
The Revolt RV400 is now available in the Lightning Yellow colour option and is now available in a total of six colours

Revolt Motors says the new Lightning Yellow colour brings a dichromatic effect on the RV400. The blacked-out underbody including the lower fairing and wheels complements the bright shade. The new colour option does not bring any mechanical updates or a price change. The RV400 is priced from 1.19 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi, after subsidy).

Also Read : Revolt Motors adds new Eclipse Red colour scheme to RV400 electric motorcycle)

Speaking about the new colour option, Anjali Rattan, Business Chairperson of RattanIndia Enterprises Limited, said, "RV400 in Lightning Yellow variant represents a blend of sporty vibe and contemporary aesthetics, enhancing the bike’s charm. It flawlessly merges zestful energy with a sporty demeanour, showcasing Revolt Motors' commitment to melding style with performance."

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Revolt Motors Rv400 (HT Auto photo)
Revolt Motors RV400
₹ 1.40 - 1.60 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Pure Ev Epluto 7g Max (HT Auto photo)
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max
₹ 1.15 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Revolt Motors Revolt Rv Cafe Racer (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Revolt Motors Revolt RV Cafe Racer
₹ 1.48 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Velev Motors Vio (HT Auto photo)
Velev Motors VIO
₹52,000**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Tork Motors Kratos (HT Auto photo)
Tork Motors Kratos
₹ 1.22 - 1.68 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
White Carbon Motors O3 (HT Auto photo)
White Carbon Motors O3
₹55,900**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare

The Revolt RV400 draws power from the 3 kW (4 bhp) mid-drive motor with 170 Nm of peak torque with power going to the rear wheel via a belt drive. The top speed is rated at 85 kmph with a range of 150 km (claimed) on a single charge. The e-motorcycle can be charged from 0-100 per cent in 4.5 hours using a standard charger

Revolt has been introducing new colours on the RV400 throughout the year. Previously, the company announced the Stealth Black Limited Edition and India Blue Cricket Special Edition shades. At the same time, the standard colours - Cosmic Black and Mist Grey - continue to be available as well.

First Published Date: 12 Dec 2023, 13:39 PM IST
TAGS: Revolt Motors Revolt RV400 Revolt Motors RV400 electric motorcycle

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
74% OFF
Microfiber Car Cleaning Soft Brush Ideal as Mop Duster, Washing Brush with Long Handle, Dust Cleaner Car Wash Brush with Handle, Soft Brush Scratch Free, Cleaning Dashboard (Car Duster)
Rs. 389 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
42% OFF
Boldfit Cycle Pump for Bicycle Portable Air Pump for Cycle and Bike Foot Balloon Pump Machine for Balloon High Pressure Cycle Air Pump for Bicycle, Car, Football Pump, Pump for Cycle Tyre Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 599
Amazon_Logo
SHAYONAM Dent Removal Kit - Powerful Car Dent Repair Kit - Suction Cup Dent Puller Handle Lifter and Dent Repair Puller for Car Body Dent, Glass, Tiles and Mirror (Plastic)
Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
Sounce Bike Phone Mount Waterproof Cell Phone Holder 360 Rotation Motorcycle Phone Case Universal Bicycle Handlebar Phone Mount with Sensitive Touch Screen Fit Below 4-7.2 Inches Smartphone
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.