Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2 Key Specs
- Speed120 kmph
- Range178 - 201 km
- Charging3 hrs
- Battery Capacity4.1 - 5.15 kWh
- Motor Power5 kW
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2
|Rs. 1.5 LakhsOnwards
|192 Nm (Motor)
|Sports Bikes
|152 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|201 km
|3 Hours 20 Minutes
|5 kW
|Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor
|Rs. 1.55 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Sports Bikes
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|109 km
|4-5 Hrs.
|6.37 kW
|KM 3000 Mark 2VSFerrato Disruptor
|Avore EX2
|Rs. 1.46 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|Sports Naked Bikes
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|260 km
|2 Hours
|10.5 kW
|KM 3000 Mark 2VSEX2
|Earth Energy EV Evolve Z
|Rs. 1.3 LakhsOnwards
|-
|56 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|100 km
|40 min
|-
|KM 3000 Mark 2VSEvolve Z
|Revolt Motors RVX
|Rs. 1.24 LakhsOnwards
|-
|230 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|120 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|160 km
|3 Hours 30 Minutes
|5.3 kW
|KM 3000 Mark 2VSRVX
|Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ
|Rs. 1.3 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Sports Bikes
|115 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|80-150 km
|3 Hours
|3 kW
|KM 3000 Mark 2VSRV400 BRZ
|Oben Rorr
|Rs. 1.5 LakhsOnwards
|-
|330 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|187 km
|6 Hours
|1000 W
|KM 3000 Mark 2VSRorr
Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2 is available in the 1 Colour in India.
AI generated summary
The Kabira Mobility KM 3000 is lauded for its sporty design, smooth ride, and reliable range. Limitations include charging infrastructure and battery performance variations in different conditions.
|Max Power
|5 kW
|Battery Capacity
|4.1-5.15 kWh
|Body Type
|Sports Bikes
|Max Torque
|192 Nm
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Mobile Connectivity
|Bluetooth
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|178-201 km
|Charging Time
|3 Hours
|Max Speed
|120 kmph
Popular Kabira Mobility Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Mark 2
*Ex-showroom price
View all Popular Sports Bikes