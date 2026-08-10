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KABIRA MOBILITY KM 3000 Mark 2

₹1.5 - 1.71 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.4
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Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2 Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    120 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    178 - 201 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    3 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    4.1 - 5.15 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    5 kW
View All KM 3000 Mark 2 SpecsView specs icon

Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2 Variants

Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2 price starts at ₹ 1.5 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.71 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2 comes in 2 variants. Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2's top variant is V.
2 Variants Available
KM 3000 Mark 2 STD
₹1.5 Lakhs*
12 kW
120 kmph
178 km
KM 3000 Mark 2 V
₹1.71 Lakhs*
12 kW
120 kmph
201 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2 Latest Updates

Calendar icon20 May 2026
Surging demand for electric vehicles in Europe, driven by high fuel prices from the Iran conflict, is boosting auto industry sales.Read Full Story
Calendar icon19 Mar 2026
Rising crude oil prices lead EV makers VinFast and Ola Electric to offer discounts, boosting electric vehicle adoption.Read Full Story

Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2 Visual Comparison

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Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2
Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2 image
Rs. 1.5 LakhsOnwards
4.4100
192 Nm (Motor)Sports Bikes152 kgDiscDiscAlloy201 km3 Hours 20 Minutes5 kW
Okaya EV Ferrato DisruptorOkaya EV Ferrato Disruptor imageRs. 1.55 LakhsOnwards
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-Sports Bikes-DiscDiscAlloy109 km4-5 Hrs.6.37 kWKM 3000 Mark 2VSFerrato Disruptor
Avore EX2Avore EX2 imageRs. 1.46 LakhsOnwards--Sports Naked Bikes-DiscDiscAlloy260 km2 Hours10.5 kWKM 3000 Mark 2VSEX2
Earth Energy EV Evolve ZEarth Energy EV Evolve Z imageRs. 1.3 LakhsOnwards-56 NmSports Bikes-DiscDiscAlloy100 km40 min-KM 3000 Mark 2VSEvolve Z
Revolt Motors RVXRevolt Motors RVX imageRs. 1.24 LakhsOnwards-230 NmSports Bikes120 kgDiscDiscAlloy160 km3 Hours 30 Minutes5.3 kWKM 3000 Mark 2VSRVX
Revolt Motors RV400 BRZRevolt Motors RV400 BRZ imageRs. 1.3 LakhsOnwards
3.752
-Sports Bikes115 kgDiscDiscAlloy80-150 km3 Hours3 kWKM 3000 Mark 2VSRV400 BRZ
Oben RorrOben Rorr imageRs. 1.5 LakhsOnwards-330 NmSports Bikes-DiscDiscAlloy187 km6 Hours1000 WKM 3000 Mark 2VSRorr

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Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2 Images

Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2 Image 1
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Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2 Colours

Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2 is available in the 1 Colour in India.

Green
Green

Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2 Alternatives

Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

1.55 Lakhs
KM 3000 Mark 2vsFerrato Disruptor
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
KM 3000 Mark 2vsEX2
Earth Energy EV Evolve Z

Earth Energy EV Evolve Z

1.3 Lakhs
KM 3000 Mark 2vsEvolve Z
Revolt Motors RVX

Revolt Motors RVX

1.24 Lakhs
KM 3000 Mark 2vsRVX
Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

1.3 Lakhs
KM 3000 Mark 2vsRV400 BRZ
Revolt Motors RV400

Revolt Motors RV400

1.4 Lakhs Onwards
KM 3000 Mark 2vsRV400

Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2 User Reviews & Ratings

4.5Engine & Performance
4.3Features
4.4Safety
4.5Design
4.5Value For Money
4.3Comfort
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Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

The Kabira Mobility KM 3000 is lauded for its sporty design, smooth ride, and reliable range. Limitations include charging infrastructure and battery performance variations in different conditions.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconSporty and appealing design
  • check circle iconSmooth and stable ride
  • check circle iconQuick acceleration and top speed
  • check circle iconLow maintenance cost and quick charging
  • check circle iconHandles city traffic easily

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconLimited charging infrastructure in some areas
  • warning iconBattery performance may vary
  • warning iconCompact pillion seating
  • warning iconFeatures may not suit all riders' preferences
Fair EV Performance
Kabira Mobility KM 3000 has aggressive sports look. The motor on Kabira Mobility KM 3000 is smooth, but riding range requires careful planning for long trips.
By: Gautam Sengupta (Aug 7, 2026)
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Practical Commuter
Kabira Mobility KM 3000 design looks attractive on road. Riding Kabira Mobility KM 3000 saves fuel money although pillion seating space is relatively compact.
By: Dhananjay Kulkarni (Aug 7, 2026)
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Mixed City Commute
Kabira Mobility KM 3000 provides decent acceleration in sports mode. Riding Kabira Mobility KM 3000 gives around 95 km range in real world city traffic. Handlebar position is sporty.
By: Brijesh Chaudhry (Aug 7, 2026)
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Moderate EV Ride
Speed of Kabira Mobility KM 3000 is decent up to 80 kmph. Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Eco mode works well for saving range during short city journeys.
By: Anand Soni (Aug 7, 2026)
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Average Build Bike
Motor in Kabira Mobility KM 3000 is silent and smooth. Range of Kabira Mobility KM 3000 is around 100 km per full charge for routine city runs.
By: Kedar Joshi (Aug 7, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
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Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2 Specifications and Features

Max Power5 kW
Battery Capacity4.1-5.15 kWh
Body TypeSports Bikes
Max Torque192 Nm
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mobile ConnectivityBluetooth
HeadlightLED
Range178-201 km
Charging Time3 Hours
Max Speed120 kmph
View all KM 3000 Mark 2 specs and features

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