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DISCONTINUED

KABIRA MOBILITY Kollegio Neo

₹47,000*
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo Alternatives

Joy e-bike Wolf

Joy e-bike Wolf

54,999 - 65,099
Kollegio NeovsWolf
Ampere Reo

Ampere Reo

59,900 - 64,499
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Ola Electric S1 Z

Ola Electric S1 Z

59,999 - 64,999
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Ola Electric Gig

Ola Electric Gig

39,999 - 49,999
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Hero Electric Flash

Hero Electric Flash

59,640
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Benling India Kriti

Benling India Kriti

64,151
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Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    24 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    100 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    4 hrs
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    0.25 kW
View All Kollegio Neo SpecsView specs icon

Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo Variants

Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo price starts at ₹ 47,000 .
1 Variant Available
Kollegio Neo Lithium Ion
₹47,000*
24 kmph
100 km/charge
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo Visual Comparison

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Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo
Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo image
Rs. 47,000Onwards--Scooters-DiscDrumAlloy100 km-250 W
Joy e-bike WolfJoy e-bike Wolf imageRs. 54,999Onwards
520
-Scooters81 kgDiscDiscAlloy90 km5 Hours1 kWKollegio NeoVSWolf
Ampere ReoAmpere Reo imageRs. 59,900Onwards-35 NmScooters71.4 kgDiscDrum-80 km5 Hours 30 Minutes250 WKollegio NeoVSReo
Ola Electric S1 ZOla Electric S1 Z imageRs. 59,999Onwards
4.32
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy75-146 km5 Hours3000 WKollegio NeoVSS1 Z
Ola Electric GigOla Electric Gig imageRs. 39,999Onwards
51
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy157 km5 Hours1500 WKollegio NeoVSGig
Hero Electric FlashHero Electric Flash imageRs. 59,640Onwards
4.6223
-Scooters69 kgDrumDrumAlloy85 km4-5 Hrs.250 WKollegio NeoVSFlash
Amo Mobility BriskAmo Mobility Brisk imageRs. 62,913Onwards--Scooters62 kgDrumDrumAlloy75-100 km-249 WKollegio NeoVSBrisk

Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo Images

Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo Image 1
Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo Image 2
Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo Image 3
Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo Image 4
Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo Image 5
Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo Image 6

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Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo Specifications and Features

Max Power250 W
Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity24 Ah
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Range100 km
Charging Time4 Hours
Max Speed24 kmph
View all Kollegio Neo specs and features

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