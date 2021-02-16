Best Kabira Mobility Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model Name Ex-Showroom Price Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2 ₹ 1.5 - 1.71 Lakhs Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Mark 2 ₹ 1.51 - 1.7 Lakhs Kabira Mobility Hermes 75 ₹ 74,200 - 88,900 Kabira Mobility Hermes 75 ₹ 74,200 - 88,900

In India, there are 3 Kabira Mobility Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2, Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Mark 2, Kabira Mobility Hermes 75, Kabira Mobility Hermes 75. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 74,200. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.