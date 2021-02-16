Best Kabira Mobility Bikes

In India, there are 3 Kabira Mobility Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2, Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Mark 2, Kabira Mobility Hermes 75, Kabira Mobility Hermes 75. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 74,200. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best Kabira Mobility Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2 ₹ 1.5 - 1.71 Lakhs
Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Mark 2 ₹ 1.51 - 1.7 Lakhs
Kabira Mobility Hermes 75 ₹ 74,200 - 88,900
Kabira Mobility Hermes 75 ₹ 74,200 - 88,900

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3 New Kabira Mobility Bikes found

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Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2 Left View
1/11

Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2

3.9
100
₹1.5 - 1.71 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
5.15 kWh
Speed
120 kmph
Range
201 km
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Mark 2 Front Left View
1/11

Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Mark 2

4.4
100
₹1.51 - 1.7 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
5.15 kWh
Speed
120 kmph
Range
201 km
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Kabira Mobility Hermes 75 Front Left View
1/16

Kabira Mobility Hermes 75

₹74,200 - 88,900
Battery Capacity
3.0 kWh
Speed
100 kmph
Range
120 km
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

1 Upcoming Kabira Mobility Bike

Kabira Mobility KM 5000 EV Exterior Image
1/2
UPCOMING

Kabira Mobility KM 5000 EV

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹3.15 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Battery Capacity
11.6 kWh
Speed
188 kmph
Range
344 km
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