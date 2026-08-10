Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus Key Specs
- Speed24 kmph
- Range110 km
- Charging4.5 hrs
- Motor Power0.25 kW
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus
|Rs. 68,990Onwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|110 km
|-
|250 W
|Ampere Magnus Neo
|Rs. 86,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|103 kg
|-
|-
|Steel
|85 km
|5 hrs
|-
|Intercity AeolusVSMagnus Neo
|PURE EV ETrance Neo
|Rs. 79,699Onwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|86 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|131-171 km
|4 Hours
|2.2 kW
|Intercity AeolusVSETrance Neo
|PURE EV Epluto 7G
|Rs. 80,799Onwards
|-
|30 Nm
|Scooters
|76 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|111-151 km
|4 Hours
|2.2 kW
|Intercity AeolusVSEpluto 7G
|TVS Orbiter
|Rs. 88,250Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|112 kg
|-
|-
|-
|158 km
|4 Hours 10 Minutes
|1.8 kW
|Intercity AeolusVSOrbiter
|Honda QC1
|Rs. 90,000Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|89.5 kg
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|80 km
|4 Hours 30 Minutes
|1.8 kW
|Intercity AeolusVSQC1
|Ola Electric S1 Air
|Rs. 89,999Onwards
|58 Nm
|Scooters
|99 kg
|Drum
|Drum
|Aluminium Alloy
|151 km
|5 Hours
|6000 W
|Intercity AeolusVSS1 Air
|Max Power
|250 W
|Battery Capacity
|35 Ah
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Headlight
|Yes
|Range
|110 km
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|Max Speed
|24 kmph
Popular Kabira Mobility Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2
*Ex-showroom price
Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Mark 2
*Ex-showroom price
View all Popular Scooters