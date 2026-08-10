Specs & FeaturesRangeImages
1/11
DISCONTINUED

KABIRA MOBILITY Intercity Aeolus

₹68,990*
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus is discontinued and no longer produced.
Compare
Photos
Specs
News
Variants

Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus Alternatives

Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
Intercity AeolusvsMagnus Neo
PURE EV ETrance Neo

PURE EV ETrance Neo

79,699 - 1.06 Lakhs
Intercity AeolusvsETrance Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
Intercity AeolusvsEpluto 7G
TVS Orbiter

TVS Orbiter

88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
Intercity AeolusvsOrbiter
Honda QC1

Honda QC1

90,000
Intercity AeolusvsQC1
Ampere Magnus Grand

Ampere Magnus Grand

89,999
Intercity AeolusvsMagnus Grand

Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    24 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    110 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    4.5 hrs
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    0.25 kW
View All Intercity Aeolus SpecsView specs icon

Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus Variants

Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus price starts at ₹ 68,990 .
1 Variant Available
Intercity Aeolus Lithium Ion
₹68,990*
24 kmph
110 km/charge
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Intercity Aeolus.
Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus
TVS Orbiter
VS
Kabira Mobility Intercity AeolusSelect model
TVS OrbiterSelect model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Footspace View
Front Right View
Model Name View
Rear Tyre View
Right View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Preferred Banner

Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus
Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus image
Rs. 68,990Onwards--Scooters-DiscDiscAlloy110 km-250 W
Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
4.621
-Scooters103 kg--Steel85 km5 hrs-Intercity AeolusVSMagnus Neo
PURE EV ETrance NeoPURE EV ETrance Neo imageRs. 79,699Onwards--Scooters86 kgDiscDrumAlloy131-171 km4 Hours2.2 kWIntercity AeolusVSETrance Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7GPURE EV Epluto 7G imageRs. 80,799Onwards-30 NmScooters76 kgDiscDrumAlloy111-151 km4 Hours2.2 kWIntercity AeolusVSEpluto 7G
TVS OrbiterTVS Orbiter imageRs. 88,250Onwards
3.898
-Scooters112 kg---158 km4 Hours 10 Minutes1.8 kWIntercity AeolusVSOrbiter
Honda QC1Honda QC1 imageRs. 90,000Onwards
4.51
-Scooters89.5 kgDrumDrumAlloy80 km4 Hours 30 Minutes1.8 kWIntercity AeolusVSQC1
Ola Electric S1 AirOla Electric S1 Air imageRs. 89,999Onwards
4.587
58 NmScooters99 kgDrumDrumAluminium Alloy151 km5 Hours6000 WIntercity AeolusVSS1 Air

EV Travel Cost Calculator

Estimate how much you can save by switching to an Electric Vehicle. Calculate yours by using this tool.
Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus
Hero Destini Prime
VS
Selected Electric Bike
Kabira Mobility Intercity AeolusSelect model
Select Petrol Bike
Hero Destini PrimeSelect model
 km
100 km4000 km
 / kWh
₹4 / kWh₹30 / kWh

Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus Images

Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus Image 1
Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus Image 2
Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus Image 3
Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus Image 4
Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus Image 5
Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus Image 6

News

Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
10 Aug 2026
Kia Syros EV HTX 51.4 kWh combines the longest claimed range with practical features aimed at everyday driving.
If I was buying the Kia Syros EV, this is the variant I would pick
10 Aug 2026
The 390 Duke uses a single-cylinder engine that is liquid cooled.
3 bikes I would buy if I was upgrading from KTM 390 Duke
10 Aug 2026
The updated Bajaj Pulsar 150 is arriving at select dealerships, featuring design changes, a new LED headlight, and Bluetooth connectivity. The launch is expected to happen soon.
Confirmed: New Pulsar 150 to get all these changes
10 Aug 2026
5 electric cars I would buy if I was upgrading from the first-gen Tiago EV
5 electric cars I would buy if I was upgrading from the first-gen Tiago EV
10 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus Specifications and Features

Max Power250 W
Battery Capacity35 Ah
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
HeadlightYes
Range110 km
Charging Time4-5 Hours
Max Speed24 kmph
View all Intercity Aeolus specs and features

Popular Kabira Mobility Bikes

  • Popular
View all  Kabira Mobility Bikes

Top Electric Bikes

Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

₹1.17 - 1.8 Lakhs
TVS iQube

TVS iQube

₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Ampere Magnus Grand
BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
Revolt Motors RV400

Revolt Motors RV400

₹1.4 Lakhs Onwards
View allPopular Electric Bikes

Popular Scooters

ADMS DB

ADMS DB

1.33 Lakhs
DB Price in Delhi
ADMS EVA

ADMS EVA

1.35 Lakhs
EVA Price in Delhi
ADMS GTR

ADMS GTR

79,800
GTR Price in Delhi
ADMS Maevel

ADMS Maevel

97,000
Maevel Price in Delhi
ADMS Mantra

ADMS Mantra

57,999
Mantra Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Scooters

view all specs and features
HomeNew BikesKabira Mobility BikesKabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus