Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Intercity Aeolus starts at Rs. 68,990 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus price starts at ₹ 68,990 and goes upto ₹ 71,490 (Ex-showroom). Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus comes in 1 variants. Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus top variant price is ₹ 68,990.
₹68,990*
250 W
