Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus On Road Price in Kolkata

68,990 - 71,490*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Intercity Aeolus Price in Kolkata

Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 71,490. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus Lithium Ion₹ 71,490
Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus Variant Wise Price List in Kolkata

Lithium Ion
₹ 71,490*On-Road Price
24 Kmph
110 Km/charge
Ex-Showroom-Price
71,490
On-Road Price in Kolkata
71,490
EMI@1,537/mo
Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus Alternatives

Popular Kabira Mobility Bikes

Kabira Mobility News

Image of Kabira Mobility KM3000 used for representation purpose only.
Kabira Mobility KM5000 EV with 330 km of range to be unveiled next month
17 Mar 2023
Goa Police personnel pose with the KM3000 and KM4000 electric bikes from Kabira Mobility.
Goa Police gets KM3000 and KM4000 electric bikes to fight crime, protect nature
20 Jul 2021
The Hermes 75 e-scooter packs a 60V40AH Li-ion battery which can be fast charged in four hours.
Kabira Mobility launches Hermes 75 commercial delivery electric scooter
13 Apr 2021
While the KM 3000 is a fully-faired sportbike model (pictured), the KM 4000 is a naked electric street bike.
Kabira KM300 and KM400 electric bikes' first lot sold out in four days of launch
3 Mar 2021
KM 3000 (L) and KM 4000 e-bikes
Kabira Mobility launches KM 3000, KM 4000 electric bikes in India
16 Feb 2021
View all
  News

