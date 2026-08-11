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KABIRA MOBILITY Kollegio Plus [2022-2024]

₹48,000*
5.0
1
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus [2022-2024] is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Variants

Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus [2022-2024] Alternatives

Joy e-bike Wolf

Joy e-bike Wolf

54,999 - 65,099
Kollegio Plus [2022-2024]vsWolf
Ampere Reo

Ampere Reo

59,900 - 64,499
Kollegio Plus [2022-2024]vsReo
Ola Electric S1 Z

Ola Electric S1 Z

59,999 - 64,999
Kollegio Plus [2022-2024]vsS1 Z
Ola Electric Gig

Ola Electric Gig

39,999 - 49,999
Kollegio Plus [2022-2024]vsGig
Hero Electric Flash

Hero Electric Flash

59,640
Kollegio Plus [2022-2024]vsFlash
Benling India Kriti

Benling India Kriti

64,151
Kollegio Plus [2022-2024]vsKriti

Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus [2022-2024] Variants

Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus [2022-2024] price starts at ₹ 48,000 .
1 Variant Available
Kollegio Plus [2022-2024] Lithium Ion
₹48,000*
24 kmph
110 km/charge
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus [2022-2024] Visual Comparison

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Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus [2022-2024] comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus [2022-2024]
Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus [2022-2024] image
Rs. 48,000Onwards
51
-Scooters-DiscDiscAlloy110 km-250 W
Joy e-bike WolfJoy e-bike Wolf imageRs. 54,999Onwards
534
-Scooters81 kgDiscDiscAlloy90 km5 Hours1 kWKollegio Plus [2022-2024]VSWolf
Ampere ReoAmpere Reo imageRs. 59,900Onwards-35 NmScooters71.4 kgDiscDrum-80 km5 Hours 30 Minutes250 WKollegio Plus [2022-2024]VSReo
Ola Electric S1 ZOla Electric S1 Z imageRs. 59,999Onwards
4.32
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy75-146 km5 Hours3000 WKollegio Plus [2022-2024]VSS1 Z
Ola Electric GigOla Electric Gig imageRs. 39,999Onwards
51
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy157 km5 Hours1500 WKollegio Plus [2022-2024]VSGig
Hero Electric FlashHero Electric Flash imageRs. 59,640Onwards
4.6223
-Scooters69 kgDrumDrumAlloy85 km4-5 Hrs.250 WKollegio Plus [2022-2024]VSFlash
GT Force VegasGT Force Vegas imageRs. 57,999Onwards--Scooters88 kg---70 km4-5 Hrs.-Kollegio Plus [2022-2024]VSVegas

Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus [2022-2024] Images

Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus [2022-2024] Image 1
Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus [2022-2024] Image 2
Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus [2022-2024] Image 3
Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus [2022-2024] Image 4
Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus [2022-2024] Image 5
Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus [2022-2024] Image 6

Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus [2022-2024] User Reviews & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
5Features
5Safety
5Design
5Value For Money
5Comfort
Write a Review
It's look so nice buy it
Nice one or so good you can purchase it I mean it's so comfortable and have a good range and mileage
By: Dhairya (Sept 28, 2024)
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Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus [2022-2024] Specifications and Features

Max Power250 W
Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity60 V/35 Ah
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mobile ConnectivityYes
Range110 km/charge
HeadlightLED
Charging Time4 Hours
Max Speed24 kmph
View all Kollegio Plus [2022-2024] specs and features

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