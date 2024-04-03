Which is the top variant of Amo Mobility Brisk? Amo Mobility Brisk comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Amo Mobility Brisk? The Amo Mobility Brisk is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 75-100 km, it has a charging time of 3-6 Hrs and a battery capacity of 26-32 Ah providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Amo Mobility Brisk have, and what is the price range? The Amo Mobility Brisk offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 66,000 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Amo Mobility Brisk? The Amo Mobility Brisk is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 26-32 Ah battery. It offers an impressive range of 75-100 km on a single charge.