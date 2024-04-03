HT Auto
Amo Mobility Brisk
Amo Mobility Brisk
Amo Mobility Brisk
Amo Mobility Brisk
Amo Mobility Brisk
Amo Mobility Brisk
Amo Mobility Brisk

Amo Mobility Brisk starting price is Rs. 66,000 in India. Amo Mobility Brisk is available in 1 variant and
66,000* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Amo Mobility Brisk Key Specs
Battery Capacity26-32 Ah
Max Speed25 kmph
Range75-100 km
Charging time3-6 Hrs.
View all Brisk specs and features

Amo Mobility Brisk Variants & Price

Amo Mobility Brisk price starts at ₹ 66,000 and goes up to ₹ 66,000 (Ex-showroom). Amo Mobility Brisk comes in 1 variants. Amo Mobility Brisk's top variant is STD.

STD
66,000*
25 Kmph
75-100 Km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Vehicle Review Contest

Amo Mobility Brisk Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity26-32 Ah
Body TypeElectric Bikes,Scooter
Charging Point3-6 Hrs.
Range75-100 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time3-6 Hrs.
View all Brisk specs and features

Amo Mobility Brisk comparison with its competitors

Model Name
Amo Mobility Brisk
Yulu WynnAmpere MagnusOkinawa PraiseProHero Electric NyxOkinawa R30
Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹66,000 Onwards
₹55,555
₹49,999 - 65,990
₹76,848
₹0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
₹58,992
Battery Capacity
26-32 Ah
51 V,19.3 Ah, LFP
38.25 Ah
2.0 kWh
1.536 kWh
1.25 KWH
Range
75-100 km
68 km/charge
45.0
88 km/charge
130 km
60 km/charge
Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
ABS
-
-
-
No
No
No
Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic

    Amo Mobility Brisk FAQs

    Amo Mobility Brisk comes in a single variant which is the STD.
    The Amo Mobility Brisk is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 75-100 km, it has a charging time of 3-6 Hrs and a battery capacity of 26-32 Ah providing efficient and powerful performance.
    The Amo Mobility Brisk offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 66,000 (ex-showroom).
    The Amo Mobility Brisk is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 26-32 Ah battery. It offers an impressive range of 75-100 km on a single charge.
    The Amo Mobility Brisk has a charging time of 3-6 Hrs, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

