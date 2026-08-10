Hero Maestro Edge 125 Key Specs
- Engine124.6 cc
- Mileage65 kmpl
- Power9.1 ps
- Speed90 kmph
- Max Torque10.4 Nm
- Kerb Weight112 kg
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Hero Maestro Edge 125
|Rs. 70,700Onwards
|125 cc
|9.12 PS
|10.4 Nm
|Scooters
|112 kg
|1843 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Hero Pleasure Plus
|Rs. 69,766Onwards
|110.9 cc
|8.1 PS
|8.70 Nm
|Scooters
|106 kg
|1769 mm
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|Maestro Edge 125VSPleasure Plus
|Hero Xoom 125
|Rs. 80,494Onwards
|124.6 cc
|Max Power
|10.4 Nm
|Scooters
|121 kg
|1978 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Maestro Edge 125VSXoom 125
|Hero Destini Prime
|Rs. 69,430Onwards
|124.6 cc
|9.09 PS
|10.38 Nm
|Scooters
|115 kg
|1809 mm
|Drum
|Drum
|Steel Metal
|Maestro Edge 125VSDestini Prime
|TVS Jupiter 125
|Rs. 78,100Onwards
|124.8 cc
|8.15 PS
|10.5 Nm
|Scooters
|108 kg
|1852 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Maestro Edge 125VSJupiter 125
|Yamaha RayZR 125
|Rs. 74,960Onwards
|125 cc
|8.2 PS
|10.3 Nm
|Scooters
|99 kg
|1880 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Maestro Edge 125VSRayZR 125
AI generated summary
Users praise the model for its style, impressive fuel efficiency, and safety features. It's recognized for excellent performance and reliable service, making it a top choice.
|Max Power
|9.1 PS
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Max Torque
|10.4 Nm
|Kick and Self Start
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|124.6 cc
|Max Speed
|90 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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