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HERO Maestro Edge 125

₹70,700 - 74,310*
5.0
2
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Hero Maestro Edge 125 is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Hero Maestro Edge 125 Alternatives

Hero Pleasure Plus

Hero Pleasure Plus

69,766 - 75,712
Maestro Edge 125vsPleasure Plus
Hero Xoom 125

Hero Xoom 125

80,494 - 86,025
Maestro Edge 125vsXoom 125
Hero Destini Prime

Hero Destini Prime

69,430 - 72,799
Maestro Edge 125vsDestini Prime
UPCOMING
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Onwards
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TVS Jupiter 125

TVS Jupiter 125

78,100 - 88,060
Maestro Edge 125vsJupiter 125
Yamaha RayZR 125

Yamaha RayZR 125

74,960 - 87,560
Maestro Edge 125vsRayZR 125

Hero Maestro Edge 125 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    124.6 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    65 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    9.1 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    90 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    10.4 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    112 kg
View All Maestro Edge 125 SpecsView specs icon

Hero Maestro Edge 125 Variants

Hero Maestro Edge 125 price starts at ₹ 70,700 and goes up to ₹ 74,310 (Ex-showroom). Hero Maestro Edge 125 comes in 3 variants. Hero Maestro Edge 125's top variant is Stealth Edition BS6.
3 Variants Available
Maestro Edge 125 Drum BS6
₹70,700*
125 cc
Maestro Edge 125 Disc BS6
₹72,900*
125 cc
Maestro Edge 125 Stealth Edition BS6
₹74,310*
125 cc
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Hero Maestro Edge 125 Visual Comparison

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Hero Maestro Edge 125 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Hero Maestro Edge 125
Hero Maestro Edge 125 image
Rs. 70,700Onwards
52
125 cc9.12 PS10.4 NmScooters112 kg1843 mmDiscDrumAlloy
Hero Pleasure PlusHero Pleasure Plus imageRs. 69,766Onwards
4.6106
110.9 cc8.1 PS8.70 NmScooters106 kg1769 mmDrumDrumAlloyMaestro Edge 125VSPleasure Plus
Hero Xoom 125Hero Xoom 125 imageRs. 80,494Onwards
4.68
124.6 ccMax Power10.4 NmScooters121 kg1978 mmDiscDrumAlloyMaestro Edge 125VSXoom 125
Hero Destini PrimeHero Destini Prime imageRs. 69,430Onwards
4.83
124.6 cc9.09 PS10.38 NmScooters115 kg1809 mmDrumDrumSteel MetalMaestro Edge 125VSDestini Prime
TVS Jupiter 125TVS Jupiter 125 imageRs. 78,100Onwards
4.420
124.8 cc8.15 PS10.5 NmScooters108 kg1852 mmDiscDrumAlloyMaestro Edge 125VSJupiter 125
Yamaha RayZR 125Yamaha RayZR 125 imageRs. 74,960Onwards
3.8421
125 cc8.2 PS10.3 NmScooters99 kg1880 mmDiscDrumAlloyMaestro Edge 125VSRayZR 125

Hero Maestro Edge 125 Images

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Hero Maestro Edge 125 Image 6

Hero Maestro Edge 125 User Reviews & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
5Features
5Safety
5Design
5Value For Money
5Comfort
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Hero Maestro Edge 125 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
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AI generated summary

Users praise the model for its style, impressive fuel efficiency, and safety features. It's recognized for excellent performance and reliable service, making it a top choice.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconStylish and good-looking
  • check circle iconImpressive fuel efficiency
  • check circle iconExcellent performance
  • check circle iconStrong safety features
  • check circle iconReliable braking system

User Reviews

Perfect Bike for Long Rides
Best performance bike! I truly love it and would love to see more bikes like this. It’s the best brand for me with excellent service.
By: Alihusen Pathan (Oct 3, 2025)
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Perfect highway crusher with best looks.
Stylish and good-looking model with impressive fuel efficiency and performance. It stands out in safety, has a reliable braking system, and features a sleek digital meter?overall a fantastic choice
By: Kailash Kumar (Nov 3, 2024)
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Hero Maestro Edge 125 Specifications and Features

Max Power9.1 PS
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
Max Torque10.4 Nm
Kick and Self StartYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mileage65 kmpl
HeadlightLED
Engine124.6 cc
Max Speed90 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Maestro Edge 125 specs and features

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