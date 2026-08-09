In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.
Maestro Edge 125 vs Jupiter 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 125
|Jupiter 125
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 70,700
|₹ 78,100
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|57.27 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|124.8 cc
|Power
|9.1 PS PS
|8.15 PS PS