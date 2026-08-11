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TVS Zest 110

₹70,600 - 75,500*
*Ex-showroom price
4.4
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TVS Zest 110 Price:

TVS Zest 110 is priced between Rs. 70,600 - 75,500 (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for TVS Zest 110?

The TVS Zest 110 is available in 3 variants - Gloss, Matte Series, SXC.

What are the TVS Zest 110 colour options?

TVS Zest 110 comes in six colour options: Matte Black, Matte Blue, Matte Red, Pearl White, Purple, Turquoise Blue.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of TVS Zest 110?

TVS Zest 110 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 109.0 cc engine, and features a Scooters body type.

Which are the major rivals of TVS Zest 110?

TVS Zest 110 rivals are Hero Pleasure Plus, Honda Dio, Honda Activa 6G, Honda Activa 7G, Hero Xoom 110, Yamaha RayZR 125.

What is the mileage of TVS Zest 110?

TVS Zest 110 comes with a mileage of 48 kmpl (Company claimed).

TVS Zest 110 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    109 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    48 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    7.81 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    90 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    8.8 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    103 kg
View All Zest 110 SpecsView specs icon

TVS Zest 110 Variants

TVS Zest 110 price starts at ₹ 70,600 and goes up to ₹ 75,500 (Ex-showroom). TVS Zest 110 comes in 3 variants. TVS Zest 110's top variant is SXC.
3 Variants Available
Zest 110 Gloss
₹70,600*
109.7 cc
80 kmph
Zest 110 Matte Series
₹72,200*
109.7 cc
80 kmph
Zest 110 SXC
₹75,500*
109.7 cc
80 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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TVS Zest 110 Latest Updates

Calendar icon3 Aug 2026
TVS Motor Company saw a 38% sales increase in July 2026, driven by strong two-wheeler, electric vehicle, and export growth.Read Full Story
Calendar icon16 Jul 2026
India's two-wheeler market sees strong growth in June 2026, with Hero MotoCorp leading, followed by Honda and TVS.Read Full Story
Calendar icon8 Jul 2026
TVS Motor Company excels in India's premium two-wheeler market, driven by strong demand and strategic offerings.Read Full Story
Calendar icon30 Jun 2026
TVS Motor achieved record sales in FY26, embraces technology and EVs, and remains cautiously optimistic about FY27.Read Full Story
Calendar icon18 Jun 2026
Tata Motors and Mahindra are enhancing AI in manufacturing and sales to boost efficiency and compete for market share.Read Full Story

TVS Zest 110 Visual Comparison

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TVS Zest 110 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
TVS Zest 110
TVS Zest 110 image
Rs. 70,600Onwards
4.463
109.7 cc7.81 PS8.8 NmScooters103 kg1770 mmDrumDrumAlloy
Hero Pleasure PlusHero Pleasure Plus imageRs. 69,766Onwards
4.6106
110.9 cc8.1 PS8.70 NmScooters106 kg1769 mmDrumDrumAlloyZest 110VSPleasure Plus
Honda DioHonda Dio imageRs. 68,846Onwards
4.6704
109.51 cc7.76 PS9.3 NmScooters103 kg1808 mmDrumDrumGolden Steel RimZest 110VSDio
Honda Activa 6GHonda Activa 6G imageRs. 74,369Onwards
4.41535
109.51 cc7.99 PS9.05 NmScooters105 kg1833 mm-DrumAlloyZest 110VSActiva 6G
Hero Xoom 110Hero Xoom 110 imageRs. 72,351Onwards
4.7142
110.9 cc8.15 PS8.70 NmScooters108 kg1881 mmDiscDrumAlloyZest 110VSXoom 110
Yamaha RayZR 125Yamaha RayZR 125 imageRs. 74,960Onwards
3.8421
125 cc8.2 PS10.3 NmScooters99 kg1880 mmDiscDrumAlloyZest 110VSRayZR 125

TVS Zest 110 Images

TVS Zest 110 Image 1
TVS Zest 110 Image 2
TVS Zest 110 Image 3
TVS Zest 110 Image 4
TVS Zest 110 Image 5
TVS Zest 110 Image 6

TVS Zest 110 Colours

TVS Zest 110 is available in the 6 Colours in India.

Matte black

TVS Zest 110 Alternatives

Hero Pleasure Plus

Hero Pleasure Plus

69,766 - 75,712
Zest 110vsPleasure Plus
Honda Dio

Honda Dio

68,846 - 79,973
Zest 110vsDio
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

74,369 - 87,693
Zest 110vsActiva 6G
UPCOMING
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Onwards
View upcoming Bikes
Hero Xoom 110

Hero Xoom 110

72,351 - 77,836
Zest 110vsXoom 110
Yamaha RayZR 125

Yamaha RayZR 125

74,960 - 87,560
Zest 110vsRayZR 125

TVS Zest 110 User Reviews & Ratings

4.4Engine & Performance
4.2Features
4.3Safety
4.5Design
4.5Value For Money
4.4Comfort
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TVS Zest 110 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users praise the stylish design, excellent mileage, and fun city performance. However, there are concerns about heat retention, stability beyond 50 kmph, and some quality issues.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconStylish design and appealing aesthetics
  • check circle iconGood mileage and fuel efficiency
  • check circle iconSmooth ride with reliable brakes
  • check circle iconAmple storage space for groceries
  • check circle iconLightweight and easy to handle

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconFlimsy side stand and vibrating mirrors
  • warning iconNot stable over 50 kmph
  • warning iconBody panels are loose
  • warning iconBasic analog meter for 2026
  • warning iconHeat buildup during long rides

User Reviews

Modern Look
The LED tail lamp and DRLs make it look very modern. Performance is also quite snappy for a 110cc engine.
By: Ishita (May 6, 2026)
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Safe for Elders
My father rides it comfortably. It is light and the brakes are very reliable. The low seat is a big plus.
By: Aarati (May 6, 2026)
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Practical Scooter
It does its job without any drama. Reliable, fuel-efficient and easy to handle. Good for all family members.
By: Kishore (May 6, 2026)
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Paint Quality
The matte paint started fading after 1 year. I had to get it polished frequently. Body panels are also loose.
By: Sohan (May 6, 2026)
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Great for Students
Cheap to buy and cheap to run. It's the best companion for my college life. Plus, it looks very trendy.
By: Tina J. (May 6, 2026)
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TVS Zest 110 Specifications and Features

Max Power7.81 PS
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
Max Torque8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Kick and Self StartYes
Mileage48 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
HeadlightHalogen
Engine109.0 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed90 kmph
View all Zest 110 specs and features

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