TVS Zest 110 Key Specs
- Engine109 cc
- Mileage48 kmpl
- Power7.81 ps
- Speed90 kmph
- Max Torque8.8 Nm
- Kerb Weight103 kg
TVS Zest 110 is priced between Rs. 70,600 - 75,500 (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The TVS Zest 110 is available in 3 variants - Gloss, Matte Series, SXC.
TVS Zest 110 comes in six colour options: Matte Black, Matte Blue, Matte Red, Pearl White, Purple, Turquoise Blue.
TVS Zest 110 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 109.0 cc engine, and features a Scooters body type.
TVS Zest 110 rivals are Hero Pleasure Plus, Honda Dio, Honda Activa 6G, Honda Activa 7G, Hero Xoom 110, Yamaha RayZR 125.
TVS Zest 110 comes with a mileage of 48 kmpl (Company claimed).
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|TVS Zest 110
|Rs. 70,600Onwards
|109.7 cc
|7.81 PS
|8.8 Nm
|Scooters
|103 kg
|1770 mm
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|Hero Pleasure Plus
|Rs. 69,766Onwards
|110.9 cc
|8.1 PS
|8.70 Nm
|Scooters
|106 kg
|1769 mm
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|Zest 110VSPleasure Plus
|Honda Dio
|Rs. 68,846Onwards
|109.51 cc
|7.76 PS
|9.3 Nm
|Scooters
|103 kg
|1808 mm
|Drum
|Drum
|Golden Steel Rim
|Zest 110VSDio
|Honda Activa 6G
|Rs. 74,369Onwards
|109.51 cc
|7.99 PS
|9.05 Nm
|Scooters
|105 kg
|1833 mm
|-
|Drum
|Alloy
|Zest 110VSActiva 6G
|Hero Xoom 110
|Rs. 72,351Onwards
|110.9 cc
|8.15 PS
|8.70 Nm
|Scooters
|108 kg
|1881 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Zest 110VSXoom 110
|Yamaha RayZR 125
|Rs. 74,960Onwards
|125 cc
|8.2 PS
|10.3 Nm
|Scooters
|99 kg
|1880 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Zest 110VSRayZR 125
TVS Zest 110 is available in the 6 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users praise the stylish design, excellent mileage, and fun city performance. However, there are concerns about heat retention, stability beyond 50 kmph, and some quality issues.
|Max Power
|7.81 PS
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Max Torque
|8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Kick and Self Start
|Yes
|Mileage
|48 kmpl
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Headlight
|Halogen
|Engine
|109.0 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|90 kmph
Popular TVS Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
View all Popular Scooters