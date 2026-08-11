TVS Zest 110 Price:

TVS Zest 110 is priced between Rs. 70,600 - 75,500 (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for TVS Zest 110?

The TVS Zest 110 is available in 3 variants - Gloss, Matte Series, SXC.

What are the TVS Zest 110 colour options?

TVS Zest 110 comes in six colour options: Matte Black, Matte Blue, Matte Red, Pearl White, Purple, Turquoise Blue.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of TVS Zest 110?

TVS Zest 110 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 109.0 cc engine, and features a Scooters body type.

Which are the major rivals of TVS Zest 110?

TVS Zest 110 rivals are Hero Pleasure Plus, Honda Dio, Honda Activa 6G, Honda Activa 7G, Hero Xoom 110, Yamaha RayZR 125.

What is the mileage of TVS Zest 110?

TVS Zest 110 comes with a mileage of 48 kmpl (Company claimed).